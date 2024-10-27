Skip to Content
Beauty

Your Plump, Cloud Skin Isn’t Complete Without This Essential Step

Jamie Schneider
October 27, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Asian woman with closed eyes touching her temples
Image by Nabi Tang / Stocksy
October 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Jello skin, dumpling skin, cloud skin—whatever you decide to name your plump and bouncy face beat, you likely know requires a very specific balance of matte and dewy makeup products. Apply too much shine, and you’ll read way too glossy; but if you pile on the powder, you may wind up looking dry and cakey

Cloud skin appears plush and pillowy yet filled with moisture (you know, like a fluffy cloud holding onto rainfall). So to nail the beloved makeup trend of the moment, you’ll want to aptly hydrate your skin without leaving behind a slick surface. How do you strike this delicate balance? You plump your skin from within. 

The essential step for plush, cloud skin

As any makeup artist will tell you, proper skin prep is crucial; before you even pick up that beauty blender, make sure to use plenty of humectants (hyaluronic acid, aloe, glycerin, etc.) to provide a temporary plumping effect pre-makeup. "By prepping the skin and ultra-hydrating it, your matte look will just be a texture finish and not a distraction," celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg tells us about matte makeup. 

We love a good HA serum, but to really secure an ultra-hydrated appearance, you don’t want to forget about internal methods—like, say, collagen supplements. 

After all, collagen is what helps keep your skin firm and taut, but your natural supply begins to dip around your mid-20s1. But research shows consuming hydrolyzed collagen can help maintain dermal thickness and support elasticity and natural moisture levels2.

Translation? You can secure naturally plush, cloud skin without a drop of serum—and you won’t have to worry about your matte makeup flaking off midday. 

Here, you can browse our favorite high-quality collagen supplements, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D. To go the extra mile, make sure to choose a formula with hyaluronic acid as well (yes, the buzzy humectant works topically and internally).

In fact, ​​50% of the body's total amount of hyaluronic acid resides in the skin3, and consuming it can help replenish your natural reserves. 

The takeaway

Cloud skin looks oh-so soft and effortlessly plush, and it requires matte over dewy makeup. If your dry skin withers up at the very mention of setting powder, don’t fret: Aptly hydrate your skin from within, and the “cloudy” look becomes way easier to master. 

