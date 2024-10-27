Your Plump, Cloud Skin Isn’t Complete Without This Essential Step

As any makeup artist will tell you, proper skin prep is crucial; before you even pick up that beauty blender, make sure to use plenty of humectants (hyaluronic acid, aloe, glycerin, etc.) to provide a temporary plumping effect pre-makeup. "By prepping the skin and ultra-hydrating it, your matte look will just be a texture finish and not a distraction," celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg tells us about matte makeup.