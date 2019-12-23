Your Step-By-Step Guide To Getting Over A Tough Breakup

Back in the old days (or like 15 years ago), if you broke up with someone and got that icky urge to check up on them, you had to either drive by their house or ask a mutual friend for intel. Today, you can check up on anyone from the comfort of your pajamas, right on your smartphone. That means it's way too easy to compare yourself to how they're handling (or appear to be handling) the split.

Social comparison theory suggests that humans have an innate tendency to judge our social and personal growth by comparing ourselves to others, Melamed explains. In other words, it's literally human nature to compare your post-breakup life to your ex's, which isn't a good way to bounce back from a breakup. Not only will you feel worse about yourself, but you might lean into that pain, which is doubly unhealthy.

"If seeing your ex on social media triggers negative emotions or the pain of rejection, it's OK to unfollow them. Consider this not an act of aggression toward them but as an act of self-care on your part," says Malamed. "This is healing time for you."

Some experts recommend cutting off your ex completely to properly move on.