Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

How To Eat For Aging Skin In Menopause, From MDs

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 11, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Older Woman Sitting at Table Eating Salad
Image by ALTO IMAGES / Stocksy
December 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When your hormones are out of balance, your body will keep score—from hormonal acne along the jawline to hair loss to mood swings to fatigue...the list goes on for quite some time.

Of course, menopause comes with its own list of expected changes, whenever you hit that stage of life (generally ages 45 to 55, though a few years prior and after are also common).

Among those specific shifts, you might start to notice some unfavorable skin concerns (sagging, fine lines, etc.).

A thoughtful topical skin care routine is a must, but ingesting certain foods can also help ease the natural shift that comes with skin aging—here's what to know.

The best diet for skin during menopause

We likely don't have to remind you that what you consume shows up on your skin. It's not a secret that at any age, a lack of whole, natural foods can impact your skin's health from within. Specifically, you may want to avoid diets high in refined sugar, which have been linked to hardening and fragmentation of collagen in the skin1.

Even if you limit refined sugar and high-glycemic-index foods, what staples should you prioritize? According to board-certified dermatologist Sarv Zand, M.D., founder of Zand Dermatology and dermatologist adviser for Stripes, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich foods are a must.

"We recommend focusing on fish, salads, nuts, and veggies, and eliminating sugar, carbs, and dairy, she previously told mbg. OB/GYN Alyssa Dweck, M.D., echoes this recommendation on the mindbodygreen podcast: "Typically, in gyno world, we recommend the Mediterranean diet," she notes.

Why are these foods so important for aging skin? Well, there are a couple of reasons:

Free radicals lead to aging skin

One of the main contributing factors to skin aging is free radical damage, aka oxidative stress. This can come from UV rays, pollution, and even mental and emotional stress. When you consume antioxidants (or apply them topically), it's like your body is putting up a shield against free radicals.

The most popular antioxidant is vitamin C, and it's especially beneficial for aging skin. See, vitamin C is actually required for your body to produce collagen. Without an adequate amount of this essential nutrient, your skin has trouble creating and maintaining collagen balance.

As you may already know, when collagen degradation occurs more quickly than collagen production, then you're left with a lack of collagen, which may lead to skin sagging, fine lines and wrinkles, or crepey skin.

Less inflammation is a good thing

"In my holistic cosmetic derm practice, we talk a lot about anti-inflammatory diets as a means of keeping our bodies as healthy as possible during times of transition," Zand says. "We love supplementing with anti-inflammatory evening primrose oil, fish oils, biotin, and collagen daily for additional support."

When there's excessive inflammation in the body, it accelerates the breakdown of collagen and elastin. Not to mention, inflammation in the body can show up as redness and discomfort on the skin as well.

If you're already prioritizing anti-inflammatory foods, you might want to think about taking collagen supplements, too. These can help fill the gap in collagen production that naturally declines during menopause. Just be sure to look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as this is the form used in most promising clinical studies to date. Here's a list of nine options with formulas actually backed by research

And remember: This doesn't mean your entire diet has to be made up of whole foods all the time; it's simply a framework to play around with. Your favorite treats and meals are a must on occasion, as food should bring you joy, too!

The takeaway

Hormones influence so many functions in the body, your skin health included. To encourage healthy skin as you age, be sure to prioritize anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods, along with minding your topical skin care routine. There's much more to learn about menopause and skin care—here are all of your questions answered in one place.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?

Hannah Frye

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried
Beauty

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried

Natasha Decker

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

6 Tested Methods For Fighting Jet Lag & Falling Asleep Faster
Travel

6 Tested Methods For Fighting Jet Lag & Falling Asleep Faster

Alexandra Engler

The Not-So-Hidden Derm Secret To Firmer, More Lifted & Brighter Skin
Beauty

The Not-So-Hidden Derm Secret To Firmer, More Lifted & Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

This Holistic Esthetician With Amazing Skin Uses This Magical Ingredient Daily
Beauty

This Holistic Esthetician With Amazing Skin Uses This Magical Ingredient Daily

Alexandra Engler

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use
Beauty

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?

Hannah Frye

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried
Beauty

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried

Natasha Decker

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

6 Tested Methods For Fighting Jet Lag & Falling Asleep Faster
Travel

6 Tested Methods For Fighting Jet Lag & Falling Asleep Faster

Alexandra Engler

The Not-So-Hidden Derm Secret To Firmer, More Lifted & Brighter Skin
Beauty

The Not-So-Hidden Derm Secret To Firmer, More Lifted & Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

This Holistic Esthetician With Amazing Skin Uses This Magical Ingredient Daily
Beauty

This Holistic Esthetician With Amazing Skin Uses This Magical Ingredient Daily

Alexandra Engler

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use
Beauty

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?

Hannah Frye

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried
Beauty

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried

Natasha Decker

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

6 Tested Methods For Fighting Jet Lag & Falling Asleep Faster
Travel

6 Tested Methods For Fighting Jet Lag & Falling Asleep Faster

Alexandra Engler

The Not-So-Hidden Derm Secret To Firmer, More Lifted & Brighter Skin
Beauty

The Not-So-Hidden Derm Secret To Firmer, More Lifted & Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

This Holistic Esthetician With Amazing Skin Uses This Magical Ingredient Daily
Beauty

This Holistic Esthetician With Amazing Skin Uses This Magical Ingredient Daily

Alexandra Engler

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use
Beauty

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

This Daily Body Treatment Visibly Firms, Plumps, & Smooths The Skin In Just One Use
Beauty

This Daily Body Treatment Visibly Firms, Plumps, & Smooths The Skin In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?

Hannah Frye

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried
Beauty

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried

Natasha Decker

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

6 Tested Methods For Fighting Jet Lag & Falling Asleep Faster
Travel

6 Tested Methods For Fighting Jet Lag & Falling Asleep Faster

Alexandra Engler

The Not-So-Hidden Derm Secret To Firmer, More Lifted & Brighter Skin
Beauty

The Not-So-Hidden Derm Secret To Firmer, More Lifted & Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

3 Nutrition Tips For Younger-Looking Skin From A Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Jason Wachob

This Holistic Esthetician With Amazing Skin Uses This Magical Ingredient Daily
Beauty

This Holistic Esthetician With Amazing Skin Uses This Magical Ingredient Daily

Alexandra Engler

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use
Beauty

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

This Daily Body Treatment Visibly Firms, Plumps, & Smooths The Skin In Just One Use
Beauty

This Daily Body Treatment Visibly Firms, Plumps, & Smooths The Skin In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.