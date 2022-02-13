Valentine's Day happens just once a year, and if you are celebrating with a partner, it can be a great opportunity to get closer to them and show them how much they mean to you. Whether you're getting ready for your first Valentine's Day date, or you've been married for years, we all want to connect more deeply to our partners—and a great way to do so is with oracle card decks.

Oracle decks are divination tools that can help you connect with your true self and get more clarity on and confidence in various life situations. Use the following oracle-reading steps to use your deck to spice up your love life this Valentine's Day and beyond: