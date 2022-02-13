 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love
Looking For A New Valentine's Ritual? How To Pull Oracle Cards With Your Partner

Looking For A New Valentine's Ritual? How To Pull Oracle Cards With Your Partner

Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor By Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment including The Self-Love Experiment, Adventures for Your Soul, and Joy Seeker. She has a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Oregon.
Couple on a Beach at Sunset

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 13, 2022 — 18:27 PM

Valentine's Day happens just once a year, and if you are celebrating with a partner, it can be a great opportunity to get closer to them and show them how much they mean to you. Whether you're getting ready for your first Valentine's Day date, or you've been married for years, we all want to connect more deeply to our partners—and a great way to do so is with oracle card decks.

Oracle decks are divination tools that can help you connect with your true self and get more clarity on and confidence in various life situations. Use the following oracle-reading steps to use your deck to spice up your love life this Valentine's Day and beyond:

1. Pick a deck that resonates with both of you.

With so many unique oracle decks available, it's important to find one that's right for you and your partner. 

First, you want to set your intention for your deck. Pick a deck that will bring you support and guidance in your relationships. It doesn't have to be a deck on relationships, but the theme itself can lead to it. (For example, my Unshakable Inner Peace deck is designed to bring you peace, so if you are seeking more peace in your love life, this deck could be a great pick.) Most oracle cards are designed around a theme or key message, so find one that resonates with both of you.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Set a sexy scene.

Unlike tarot card decks, which are steeped in ritual and have a lot of structure, oracle decks give you more flexibility and room for interpretation. This means they can be more fluid and organic in interpretation, leading to a more playful reading.

Before you do your reading, set the scene: You can try a fun approach to the reading by getting flirty with your partner, or asking them to sit in front of you with a candle. You could also blindfold them, which can add a layer of intrigue and suspense to the experience.

By carving out creative ways to set the scene and make the reading feel like a ritual, you'll have a date night with purpose, and this in itself will be a night worth remembering.

3. Ask your question.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Great relationships start with great sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(225)
sleep support+

As you align inward, have your partner ask the universe that they want an answer to. Maybe it's a situation you want more clarity around—just refrain from shame or blame questions. Instead of asking, "Why is my partner so distant?" for example, ask, "How can we bring back the passion?"

If you don't have a specific concern or question, you can always ask, "What message does the universe have for us?" The important thing is to simply be present with the feelings and emotions that come up.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Use your intuition to guide you.

As you dive into the practice and use your oracle deck, pay attention to what comes up for you, including your feelings and energy. You will be intuitively guided to pick a card for your partner. Always trust the pull.

Keep asking the question (in your mind) until you intuitively feel (or hear) when it is time to stop shuffling, and pick a card. Pick that card, then use the booklet to see the full interpretation and reading. Also, pay close attention to any cards that stick out, hang out, or jump and fall out of the deck. These cards are called "jumpers" and are extra potent. They're always meant for you, as they are thought to hold the answer you need at that moment.

5. Consult the guidebook and your partner.

After you pick a card, you'll want to observe the image and see what feelings come over you. What elements of the design are you drawn to, curious about, or even turned off by? All of this is part of the reading. Each image is a collage of inspiration, ideas, and guidance to help direct you to your own inner knowing

Pay attention to the colors, the specific images, and the key character in each image. Ask your partner how they feel when they experience the images. As you observe together, your inner guidance will give you even more messages to assist in the reading. Use the cards to connect to each other, and explore the reading possibilities and outcome together.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

An oracle reading is a unique and special way to connect with your partner on a day all about love. Share what comes up in your reading, and just have fun with it! As you give each other permission to share, you grow closer by listening to each other and allowing each person to interpret the messages as they unfold.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment...
Read More
More from the author:
Overcome Your Fears To Learn How To Live The Life You Deserve
Check out How To Find Your Calling
Get unstuck and start your journey towards a life of more purpose and passion with transformational life coach Shannon Kaiser.
LEARN MORE
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology...
Read More

More On This Topic

Sex

Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It
Sex

6 Latex-Free Condoms To Try For Sensitive Skin (Or Just A Different Feel!)

Farrah Daniel
6 Latex-Free Condoms To Try For Sensitive Skin (Or Just A Different Feel!)
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Beauty

Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work

Jamie Schneider
Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work
Spirituality

The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence

Sarah Regan
The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence
Integrative Health

Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management

Sarah Regan
Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To *Actually* Minimize Pores — In Ways That Don't Hurt Your Skin

Dorian Smith-Garcia
How To *Actually* Minimize Pores — In Ways That Don't Hurt Your Skin
Integrative Health

This Phytonutrient Is The Antioxidant & Longevity Player You Want On Your Team

Morgan Chamberlain
This Phytonutrient Is The Antioxidant & Longevity Player You Want On Your Team
Integrative Health

14 Best Probiotics For Every Possible Gut Health Goal, From A Nutrition PhD

Kristine Thomason
14 Best Probiotics For Every Possible Gut Health Goal, From A Nutrition PhD
Motivation

A Hall Of Fame Quarterback Shares His Longevity-Supporting Routine

Kristine Thomason
A Hall Of Fame Quarterback Shares His Longevity-Supporting Routine
Spirituality

Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope
Recipes

This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight

Alexandra Engler
This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-connect-to-your-partner-with-oracle-cards

Your article and new folder have been saved!