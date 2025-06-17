As for what causes this appearance, we can chalk it all up to genetics. "Deep-set eyes are simply another eye shape (i.e., hooded eyes, almond eyes, etc.)," says celebrity makeup artist Misha Shahzada. However, lifestyle factors—like lack of sleep, dehydration, and natural aging—can make the shape more pronounced. And as you lose bone and fat around the orbital bone with age, the eyes can appear even more sunken.