Certain smells can be especially beneficial for the workplace: Scents like peppermint, citrus, and eucalyptus can help stimulate and energize you through the midday slump, while sandalwood, rosemary, and vanilla can help evoke feelings of happiness. And of course, if work has you anxious, there's always lavender—a standby smell for stress.

See if you can add one of these scents, or another favorite, to your desk by moving incense, candles, or an essential oil rollerball or diffuser (psst...this one can double as a desktop humidifier) over to where you spend most of your workday.