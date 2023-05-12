It's hard to overstate the importance of a good night's rest. Besides helping us consolidate memories and strengthen our immune system, new research is finding that high-quality sleep can also make us more mindful, promote heart health, and support our mood.

But when it comes to tapping into these sleep benefits, getting to bed at a decent hour is only half the equation. You'll also want to maximize the time you spend sleeping—particularly in those later sleep stages where most rest and recovery happens.