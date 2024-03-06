Advertisement
15 People Swear This Supplement Helps Them Sleep Through The Entire Night*
You really shouldn't sleep on a good night's rest. As if helping us recover from the day, consolidate memories, and strengthen our immune system weren't enough, new research is finding that high-quality sleep can also make us more mindful, promote heart health, and support the health of our mind and mood.
When it comes to tapping into these sleep benefits, getting to bed at a decent hour is only half the equation. You'll also want to maximize the time you spend sleeping—particularly in those later sleep stages where most rest and recovery happens. But maintaining deep sleep is a challenge for many of us, particularly light sleepers who live in noisy areas, those who carry lingering stress to bed, or people with young kids.
While popular sleep aids like melatonin can help make people tired, they won't necessarily improve overall sleep quantity. That's why mbg set out to create a sleep supplement for falling asleep faster and staying asleep until morning.* Meet sleep support+—a combination of magnesium bisglycinate, PharmaGABA®, and jujube formulated to enhance natural sleep quality and promote a steady state of relaxation throughout the night.*
And don't worry: This science-backed supplement is effective but not so strong that it'll make you sleep through alarms or baby's cries.* Instead, the powerful yet gentle blend will let you wake up, tend to things, and then fall back asleep with ease.*
Here, 15 people share how sleep support+ has helped them achieve the deep and steady sleep of their dreams.*
"I've been waking up less"
"I've taken many sleep supplements but this one does help keep me asleep through the night. I've been waking up less and feel as if the sleep I'm getting is more restorative."*
—Jennifer D.
"Helps me fall and stay asleep"
"I do love sleep support +. It definitely helps me fall and stay asleep. I do not wake up feeling groggy. I have recommended the product to many friends and family."*
—Kerri H.
"When I do wake up, I can fall back to sleep"
"I never write reviews but I have to say this has helped my sleep so much. I only take one capsule at night, which seems to be enough for me. I'll still wake up sometimes during the night but I fall back to sleep, which is a game-changer!"*
—Lauren S.
"I'm falling asleep faster and staying asleep"
"Before sleep support +, I would wake up multiple times through the night and never feel quite rested when I would get up for the day. I'm finally starting to fall asleep faster, not waking up, and when I get up for the morning, I feel very rested. I am in love with this product and give it my highest recommendation. Not only do I sleep much better, but my good sleep makes for a better day."*
—Mallory O.
"My sleep is so much better"
"I am sleeping so much better, even through the night on many evenings. I am also falling back to sleep if I do wake up in the night."*
—Laura M.
"Extremely impressed"
"I am extremely impressed with sleep support. It helped me to sleep on the first night... I have taken magnesium for years with limited success. I have also tried many other homeopathic remedies with no success. This combination in sleep support works well for me."*
—Kate P.
"A much more restorative sleep cycle"
"Not only was I able to fall asleep faster, [but] I also felt a much more restorative sleep cycle. Super happy with the product and will definitely be taking it regularly."*
—Hoon H.
"
Noticed the difference from the first night"
"I've always considered myself a 'good sleeper' but as a mom thought waking up throughout the night was normal. Fast-forward to now, my children are grown and married, and I'm still waking up throughout the night. sleep support+ provides a full, wonderful night's sleep for me. I noticed the difference the very first night."*
—Sue
Saw a difference right away
"I added sleep support+ to my nightly routine and saw a difference right away. I'm sleeping deeply and waking up well rested. I've tried CBD and melatonin but like this much better! I love the restful sleep but also love fueling my body with vitamins and nutrients."*
—Allie C.
"Keeps me asleep"
"I love this sleep aid! I don't typically struggle with going to sleep but I do tend to wake. It keeps me asleep and doesn't make it hard to get up when I need to."*
—Kelly N.
"Gives me restful sleep"
"I believe this helps me fall asleep and stay asleep. My husband works at night sometimes and I have trouble sleeping when he is gone. This formula promotes the relaxation needed for restful sleep. Give it a try!"*
—Sharon H.
"Waking up refreshed"
"I am so excited and impressed with how well this has been working for me. I take 2 a half-hour to an hour before bed and sleep all through the night! I am waking up refreshed and ready for my day."*
—Geneva N.
"I wake up feeling rested"
"Love this product. I take it an hour or so before I want to sleep. Most importantly, it helps me stay asleep and I wake up feeling rested."*
—Ellen S.
"Works great"
"This works great. I sleep through the night consistently. Even if I wake up needing to use the bathroom, I somehow fall back to sleep almost immediately."*
—Lisa. S
"I feel rested for the first time in years"
"The best part is that it even helps me go back to sleep quickly when my kids inevitably wake me up. I finally feel rested for the first time in years and I couldn't be more grateful this exists."*
—Cameron M.
