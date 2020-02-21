How Reiki Can Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Blocked Chakras

One of the most effective ways to relieve the symptoms of blocked chakras is through the powerful practice of reiki, a holistic modality that addresses energetic imbalances in the body.

During this ancient Japanese technique, the Reiki master—someone who has gone through all three levels of Reiki training—channels life force energy through his or her hands onto another person, the recipient. By gently floating their hands above someone's body, the practitioner can identify where blockages live and how to open them so that Qi, or life force energy, can start to flow through the recipient's body freely.

When reiki is targeted to the seven chakras, the main energy centers of the body that line up along the spine, it can be incredibly valuable for easing physical pain that is not the result of an injury. (That's not to say it's a cure-all, though. Healing doesn't happen overnight.) Here are some of the main imbalances and pains connected to the chakras that a qualified reiki practitioner can begin to ease.