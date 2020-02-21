How Reiki Can Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Blocked Chakras
One of the most effective ways to relieve the symptoms of blocked chakras is through the powerful practice of reiki, a holistic modality that addresses energetic imbalances in the body.
During this ancient Japanese technique, the Reiki master—someone who has gone through all three levels of Reiki training—channels life force energy through his or her hands onto another person, the recipient. By gently floating their hands above someone's body, the practitioner can identify where blockages live and how to open them so that Qi, or life force energy, can start to flow through the recipient's body freely.
When reiki is targeted to the seven chakras, the main energy centers of the body that line up along the spine, it can be incredibly valuable for easing physical pain that is not the result of an injury. (That's not to say it's a cure-all, though. Healing doesn't happen overnight.) Here are some of the main imbalances and pains connected to the chakras that a qualified reiki practitioner can begin to ease.
1. The Root Chakra
Located at the base of the spine, the root chakra deals with issues surrounding identity, survival, and connection to the Earth. When this chakra is imbalanced, there are fears around personal and financial security. Physical signs of imbalance include chronic lower back pain and problems with the groin, hips, legs, knees, calves, ankles, and feet. When reiki is performed at the root chakra, it can help give the sense that we are grounded and supported.
2. The Sacral Chakra
The sacral chakra is located about 1 to 2 inches below the navel. It is the chakra that deals with sex, gender, creativity, and procreation. When this chakra is imbalanced, there may lower back, pelvic, or hip problems. Sexual abuse or trauma can create an energy block in this chakra. Reiki can help bring these deeply suppressed emotions (especially anger) to the surface and allow us to start to finally, fully heal.
3. The Solar Plexus Chakra
Located 1 to 2 inches above the navel, the solar plexus chakra is our power center, where we connect to our self-esteem and self-protection. When we feel scattered and direct our energies outward, it is usually a sign that we have given our power away. When this happens, sometimes one can feel discomfort, or a whirling sensation, in the solar plexus area. Physical imbalances may manifest as fatigue or indigestion. When reiki is performed and these blockages are lifted, it clears the way for us to take more targeted action in our lives.
4. The Heart Chakra
Located at the center of the chest, the heart chakra speaks to how we feel and express love. When it is imbalanced, we may feel lonely, disconnected from ourselves and others, and resentful. Reiki can help make us more compassionate and open to accepting love from others.
5. The Throat Chakra
Located in the base of the throat, the throat chakra helps us to speak our truth. Physical manifestation of this chakra's imbalances can include thyroid problems, TMJ, or sore throat. Emotionally, someone with a blocked throat chakra may be afraid of silence or fearful of being judged and rejected. When reiki is performed to help clear this chakra, we become better able to express ourselves and give word to our dreams.
6. The Third-Eye Chakra
Located between the eyebrows, the third-eye chakra helps us see that which is not physical. This is where our intuition lies, as well as our clairvoyance and psychic perception. When this chakra is imbalanced, we may find it difficult to trust our insights or intuition. Reiki can help unblock this chakra and allow us to home in on the power of our inner knowing.
7. The Crown Chakra
Located at the top and center of the head, the crown chakra is our connection to the Universe, our spirituality, and divine guidance. When reiki is performed to open the crown, it can lead to a powerful sense of trust, safety, and oneness with the world.
Other excellent ways to balance the energy of the body include eating chakra-balancing foods, using essential oil therapy, practicing Kundalini yoga, and doing chakra meditation.