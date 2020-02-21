How Reiki Can Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Blocked Chakras

Located 1 to 2 inches above the navel, the solar plexus chakra is our power center, where we connect to our self-esteem and self-protection. When we feel scattered and direct our energies outward, it is usually a sign that we have given our power away. When this happens, sometimes one can feel discomfort, or a whirling sensation, in the solar plexus area. Physical imbalances may manifest as fatigue or indigestion. When reiki is performed and these blockages are lifted, it clears the way for us to take more targeted action in our lives.