8 Reviewers On How mbg's Sleep Formula Leads To Energized & Alert Mornings*
Ever had a sleep aid hangover? That hazy, lethargic feeling that follows some sleep supplements can seriously mess with your entire day.
With this all-too-common side effect in mind, mbg set out to formulate a supplement that could help people go to bed and wake up a little easier, without any lingering grogginess.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
Our science-backed sleep support+ formula contains magnesium bisglycinate, a highly absorbable form of the essential mineral; jujube, a fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine for calming and sedation; and pharmaGABA, a neurotransmitter shown to enhance sleep quality.*
Beyond helping promote relaxation and calm the overactive mind, sleep support+ modulates the nervous system stress response and supports a healthy circadian rhythm to keep the body's internal clock humming along nicely.*
It's a difference you can feel the next morning. Here, reviewers gab about how sleep support+ promotes not only more restful nights but more energized mornings, too.*
"I'm sleeping deeply and waking up well-rested."
I added sleep support+ to my nightly routine and saw a difference right away. I'm sleeping deeply and waking up well-rested. I've tried CBD and melatonin but like this much better! I love the restful sleep but also love fueling my body with vitamins and nutrients.*
—Allie C.
"I get so much better sleep now, and there is no grogginess in the morning. I wake up feeling rested."
I tried sleep support+ and began to sleep better right away. I get so much better sleep now and there is no grogginess in the morning. I wake up feeling rested. I will always use this, can't go without it.*
—Valerie H.
"I sleep so soundly and wake up less foggy than previously."
I have taken magnesium at night for years to help with aching muscles and sleep. Adding GABA to the mix, wow, I sleep so soundly and wake up less foggy than previously. Highly recommend.*
—Heather F.
"I am waking up refreshed and ready for my day."
I am so excited and impressed with how well this has been working for me. I take two capsules a half-hour to an hour before bed and sleep all through the night! I am waking up refreshed and ready for my day.*
—Geneva N.
"It helps me stay asleep, and I wake up feeling rested."
I love this product. I take it an hour and or so before I want to sleep. Most importantly, it helps me stay asleep, and I wake up feeling rested.*
—Ellen S.
"I fall asleep faster, stay asleep, and wake up rejuvenated — and without an alarm clock."
Before sleep support+, it took me hours to get to sleep, would end up tossing and turning and then hitting the snooze on my alarm clock in the morning. Sure I slept, but it wasn't quality sleep in the way I now know it. Now I fall asleep faster, stay asleep, and wake up rejuvenated—and without an alarm clock. I never knew sleep could be so good!*
—Jason W.
"I don't wake up feeling like I have to claw myself out of a fog to start my day."
I'm the person who has tried every natural sleep aid. Most of the time they worked the first day or so, only to falter shortly thereafter. Or I'll find myself waking up in a complete fog that I can't seem to shake. This product has worked consistently for me, and I don't wake up feeling like I have to claw myself out of a fog to start my day. Really great product line.*
—Nancy G.
"The more refreshed morning mood sets the tone for a much better day."
The nights I do remember to take it, I am sometimes surprised when I crave mellow tea instead of coffee...and I am a very dedicated coffee drinker. The more refreshed morning mood sets the tone for a much better day.*
—Meg