"For the average person, spacing out meals this way is probably the better route to go. This better allows your gut to 'clean up shop,'" says gut health dietitian Amanda Sauceda, RDN. According to Sauceda, in the periods between your meals, the gut acts as a "migrating motor complex," contracting to push undigested food through the digestive system. "When you eat, the migrating motor complex gets interrupted. You don't want to be eating all the time because the 'cleaning' will stop."