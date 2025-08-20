Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Integrative Health

What The American Heart Association Wants You To Know About The Heart-Brain Connection

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
August 20, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Santi-Nuñez / Stocksy
August 20, 2025

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide for both men and women. And 90% of people 20+1 in the U.S. have a risk factor for developing heart disease (!!).

If that's not scary enough, the American Heart Association (AHA) released a scientific statement detailing a strong link between heart health and cognitive decline (like dementia and Alzheimer's). 

So before we get into the nitty-gritty of how and why these chronic diseases are connected (and what to do to prevent them), there is hope. The gist of the statement is: There's strong evidence that preventing and treating heart diseases early can help protect cognitive function with age. 

Now, let's get into the heart-brain connection and break down how common types of heart disease (heart failure, atrial fibrillation) influence memory and brain health.

The connection between the heart and the brain

Everything in the body is connected—including these two vital organs. The nervous system (which is controlled by the brain) helps regulate the heart, and the circulatory system is responsible for delivering nutrients and oxygen to the brain (which uses a whopping 20% of the body's total oxygen intake2). 

The brain has a very intricate system of blood vessels that ensure it receives the oxygen and nutrients needed to function properly. But these blood vessels are small, fragile, and especially vulnerable to wear and tear.

As these blood vessels are part of the circulatory system, changes in the heart or vascular function, in general, impact the brain. Knowing this, it's not overly surprising that heart disease and cognitive decline share several risk factors. These include:

  • High blood pressure (hypertension)
  • High blood pressure (hypertension)
  • Smoking
  • High alcohol consumption
  • Inactivity
  • Poor sleep
  • An unhealthy diet
  • Pollutants

This statement by the AHA details specific links between heart disease—heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease (CHD)—and brain damage.

Heart failure

Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart is not able to keep up with its workload and pump enough blood and oxygen throughout the body. 

This suboptimal blood flow is linked to some vascular changes in the brain, but research indicates it doesn't account for all brain changes. 

Studies indicate that changes in the heart structure of heart failure patients (such as a thicker heart wall or larger heart chambers) are independently linked to cognitive decline—suggesting that other factors like inflammation or even genetics may play a role.

Atrial fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition that causes an irregular (often faster) heartbeat. 

Previous studies indicate that people with atrial fibrillation have a 39% higher risk of cognitive impairment than the general population. This condition is even linked to dementia in folks who have never had a stroke (a blood clot in the brain). 

The authors of this statement cite that both atrial fibrillation and dementia involve similar inflammatory processes. This inflammation can damage blood vessels, activate platelets, and increase the likelihood of clotting. This inflammation and the resulting vascular changes can worsen both the heart and brain.

Coronary heart disease

CHD occurs when the heart's blood supply is blocked or reduced by plaque buildup (which can be caused by lifestyle factors like high blood pressure and high cholesterol). 

Research also indicates that inflammation stemming from CHD can damage the brain, specifically by weakening the blood-brain barrier (an added layer of protection for the brain that regulates the passage of particles between blood vessels and brain tissue). If this barrier is damaged, more harmful substances can enter the brain and trigger inflammation. 

Not to mention, reduced blood flow to the heart can also lead to atrial fibrillation and its associated cognitive risks.

Prevention is key

Overall, early detection of heart problems and risk factors of heart problems (like high cholesterol and high blood pressure) are key to protecting your heart and your brain in the long run. Don't skip your yearly physical and always opt to get blood work to monitor risk factors. 

It's estimated that over 80% of heart disease and stroke is preventable through lifestyle. Here's just a quick list of habits that can help:

The takeaway

A healthy heart equals a healthy brain. Lifestyle plays a huge role in maintaining the health and function of both organs, and the actions you take now (whether you're in your 20s or your 60s) can have a significant impact on your well-being and longevity.