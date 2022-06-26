Our bodies need a wide range of vitamins and minerals in order to thrive, and while many of these are naturally found in varying amounts in the foods we’re eating daily, there are others that we may need to be more intentional about in order to reach our goal intake. One group of essential nutrients for keeping the body in tip top shape are B vitamins—in fact, there are eight of them that contribute to the function of your metabolism, brain, mood, sleep, and more.

So what if we told you there was a way to make your B vitamin complex even more effective? A new analysis on a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition has revealed that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements are actually more beneficial in supporting cognitive health in people who have better DHA status (an omega-3).

In other words people with higher levels of DHA cognitively benefited more from B vitamin supplementation.* This is important since B vitamins help to support cognitive function and sharpen your brain, even as you age.*