Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session

You've heard it before: Sitting is the enemy. When we spend prolonged periods of time sitting and staring at screens, our backs can start to curve and our shoulders hunch forward, putting more pressure on the spine. Our muscles stiffen and tense, leaving us more prone to injury and inflammation.

Aches and pains throughout the legs, low back, and shoulders are givens after a particularly sedentary day, especially if you have poor posture. If you have a desk job, of course, there's only so much time you can spend on the move during the workday. While standing desks can help relieve some discomfort, they often still lead to soreness in the muscles that are being consistently activated.

My body hurts just typing this. And if you, too, have been sitting at a makeshift home desk for the better part of the last year, yours probably hurts reading it.