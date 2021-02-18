mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Image by Lauren Lee / Stocksy

February 18, 2021

You've heard it before: Sitting is the enemy. When we spend prolonged periods of time sitting and staring at screens, our backs can start to curve and our shoulders hunch forward, putting more pressure on the spine. Our muscles stiffen and tense, leaving us more prone to injury and inflammation.

Aches and pains throughout the legs, low back, and shoulders are givens after a particularly sedentary day, especially if you have poor posture. If you have a desk job, of course, there's only so much time you can spend on the move during the workday. While standing desks can help relieve some discomfort, they often still lead to soreness in the muscles that are being consistently activated.

My body hurts just typing this. And if you, too, have been sitting at a makeshift home desk for the better part of the last year, yours probably hurts reading it.

What to do: Take mindbodygreen's hemp multi+.

While not a cure-all for desk-induced discomforts, the right supplements can offer some relief. Hemp extracts, for example, are full of beneficial plant compounds called cannabinoids that can promote relaxation throughout the body, including in tense muscles.* You've probably heard of hemp's best-known cannabinoid, CBD. In animal studies, CBD has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects and help reduce joint damage in arthritic mice.* In humans, hemp is now a popular adjunct treatment for some arthritis symptoms, though the jury is still out on how exactly it works to ease pain and stiffness.

Some researchers suspect that the cannabinoids found in hemp are similar to those that the body naturally produces during exercise.* This would help explain why, in addition to promoting a steadier mood, the plant compounds lead to that full-body calm that you'd get after a good run.*

mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ supplement combines cannabinoid-rich organic hemp with vitamin D, another compound that supports healthy bones and muscles (and that most people are deficient in, especially those who spend most of their time inside working) and hops, rosemary, and black cumin seed—all of which have been tied to relaxing mind-body benefits.*

The result is an everyday supplement that can help make the body feel a bit more balanced, no matter what funky position it happens to be stuck in that day.

While hemp multi+ can help counteract the effects of sitting all day, it won't cure them. Be sure to pair it with proper posture (here are some PT-approved tips for cleaning yours up), walking breaks every 30 minutes to 1 hour, and stretches that focus on improving mobility and easing stiffness to stave off the worst of the aches and pains of deskside living.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
