 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Can Going Keto Mess With Your Sleep? This MD Says Yes
|
Expert Reviewed Can Going Keto Mess With Your Sleep? This MD Says Yes

Can Going Keto Mess With Your Sleep? This MD Says Yes

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Tired Female Rubbing Eyes On Bed

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 21, 2021 — 16:31 PM

The keto diet is linked to a variety of health benefits, but we shouldn’t shrug off some of the most common complaints with this restrictive eating plan—especially for women. Specifically, plenty of women have reported issues with their regularity, menstrual cycle, and…sleep? 

It’s true, at least for those just starting out on the diet: “Keto is definitely affecting your hormones and not always in a positive way—at least not classic keto," says Harvard-trained integrative medicine doctor Sara Gottfried, M.D., author of Women, Food, and Hormones, on the mindbodygreen podcast. As a result, she notes women have higher rates of poor sleep on the eating plan. But don’t worry—she offers an easy fix. 

How going keto can mess with your sleep.

“We know that [complex] carbs are necessary for us to make serotonin, which is so important for getting a good night's sleep every night,” she explains. See, the neurotransmitter actually converts to melatonin (otherwise known as the sleepytime hormone) in the brain's pineal gland—so it’s necessary for sleep. 

The keto diet can also affect the leptin hormone: Women, generally, have more leptin sensitivity than men, so they can be more sensitive to when leptin levels decline too low, which can influence low-quality sleep (and make them hungrier, too). 

Advertisement

What to do about it. 

"It's not that women can’t experience the benefits [of keto]," says Gottfried. "It's just that we need some workarounds." To that end, she recommends introducing more carbs into the diet than "classic keto" might allow. "Even though I was told that was not the way to do keto, I found that many patients are able to get into ketosis focusing on net carbs," she says. 

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(179)
sleep support+

But let us emphasize complex carbs here: This does not mean you should dig into a bowl of potato chips before bed. You still want to choose foods with a low glycemic index in order to keep your blood sugar balanced. (Because, friendly reminder, your blood sugar also affects your shut-eye.) Some of the best nutrient-dense sources of complex carbs include sweet potatoes, beets, squash, and carrots—but check out our full guide to keto carb cycling, if you’re curious. 

Bonus points if you choose foods rich in magnesium, too, as the mineral is important for a bunch of functions in the body, including sleep.* Some favorites include: Chickpeas, bananas, pumpkin seeds, and we could go on (so we’ll just send you here for a quick recap). 

And if you’d like even more of a nudge before bed, you can lean on sleep supplements clinically shown to have a calming effect on the brain. Our very own sleep support+ was designed with leading researchers and physicians to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more refreshed, featuring 120 mg of highly absorbable and gentle magnesium bisglycinate with jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA®.* It’s a well-rounded supplement free of GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, and food allergens, and it can seamlessly fit into any lifestyle.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Cutting out complex carbs does have the potential to mess with your sleep—of course, not everyone experiences this effect (everyone’s body is different!), and it does tend to go away once your body gets used to the new eating plan. But if you are starting keto and having trouble clocking hours, you might want to think about slotting in some sleep-promoting, whole carbs. Just one more caveat: You don’t want to eat anything too heavy right before bed, even if the foods are inherently sleep-promoting. Other than that, dig in and dream on. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(179)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(179)
sleep support+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up
Mental Health

Your Attention Tanks Under High Stress: A Neuroscientist Says This May Help

Amishi Jha, Ph.D.
Your Attention Tanks Under High Stress: A Neuroscientist Says This May Help
Beauty

So You've Popped A Pimple — Here's Exactly What To Do To Speed Up Healing

Jamie Schneider
So You've Popped A Pimple — Here's Exactly What To Do To Speed Up Healing
Integrative Health

Fall Allergies Giving You Grief? Try This DIY Essential Oil Spray

Sarah Regan
Fall Allergies Giving You Grief? Try This DIY Essential Oil Spray
Integrative Health

Working Out This Many Hours Before Bed Will Negatively Impact Your Sleep

Emma Loewe
Working Out This Many Hours Before Bed Will Negatively Impact Your Sleep
Love

Research Shows These 4 Habits Predict The End Of A Relationship

Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
Research Shows These 4 Habits Predict The End Of A Relationship
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season
Personal Growth

These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life

Farrah Daniel
These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life
Beauty

This Supplement Is Like Your Fall Skin Care Starter Pack*

Jamie Schneider
This Supplement Is Like Your Fall Skin Care Starter Pack*
Recipes

This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner
Recipes

How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods

Eliza Sullivan
How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods
Motivation

I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far

Kristine Thomason
I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-going-keto-can-mess-with-your-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!