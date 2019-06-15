Here's How The Keto Diet Can Mess With Your Period & Hormones

If you start keto and then your periods go wild, what now? Relax! If you are using a ketogenic diet for weight loss, there are a couple of things happening concurrently. One, your calories have been reduced, which can trigger a stress response in your body. Be honest: Are you cutting your calories too low? Are you really eating as much as you think you are? Ketogenic diets are appetite-suppressing, which can be useful when trying to reduce calorie intake but can backfire if you aren't actually eating enough. Remember: The body sees undereating as a stressor; elevated cortisol will throttle your progesterone levels, and a missed period is a red flag to evaluate and adjust your calorie intake.

Another reason you could be experiencing erratic periods has to do with fat loss and the release of stored hormones and toxins. Adipose tissue is not just a storage space for fat—all kinds of things are stored here! They include fat-soluble vitamins, hormones, pollutants, toxins, and a variety of other substances that are foreign to the body. While stored, they are slowly released into the bloodstream, but they are rapidly freed during weight loss as the fat deposits are burned for energy. As these extra components enter the blood, your hormones and menstrual cycle may be affected. As we know, hormone balance is a delicate process, and even slight increases can trigger deviations in the system. Your body will either metabolize and excrete the excess that's been released or reabsorb it, so any imbalance this causes is only temporary. Ultimately you will be better off, as the pollutants in your body tend to decrease by about 15 percent after weight loss. This also supports the argument for a slow and steady approach to fat loss, as you don't want to load your liver with an overabundance of toxins to metabolize all at once.

Finally, a drop in carbohydrates has the potential to affect thyroid hormone production. For those susceptible to impaired thyroid function, this could also affect your menstrual cycle.

A dramatic drop in carbohydrates can undoubtedly affect your menstrual cycle, specifically if you are at risk of or have a thyroid-related disease. Beginning a keto diet doesn't have to be all or nothing; you don't have to go from high carb to no carb in the blink of an eye. Gradually ease into carbohydrate restriction if cutting carbohydrates quickly is problematic. You can also eat carbs strategically to counterbalance this effect. Listen to the clues your body gives you and adjust your approach accordingly.