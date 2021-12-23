'Tis the season of waking up to a cold, dark sky. And because of this dip in light exposure, you might be feeling a bit sleepy of late—natural light, after all, helps regulate our circadian rhythms by sending a cue to our bodies that it's time to be active and alert. Without the sunlight to help kick-start this process, you might wind up with the strong urge to curl up in bed and hibernate.

It's important to address, says board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., especially if you're not getting the light exposure you once were. But that doesn't necessarily mean you must invest in a sun lamp: "Many people don't know it, but light is not the only circadian pacemaker out there," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. "Another one is exercise."