The same goes for biotin, an essential B vitamin that is often featured in hair growth supplements.* Biotin has also been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails.* Your body cannot create its own sufficient levels of biotin, so it must be obtained through what you ingest (i.e., food and supplements) daily, and it's often paired with collagen to further support those skin and hair benefits.*

So suffice it to say, if you've got nail growth on your mind, a collagen supplement (ideally one that also includes biotin) is an A+ addition to your routine.*