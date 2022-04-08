If Your Nails Often Chip, You May Be Missing This Step In Your Routine
If you’ve tried growing out your nails time after time with no luck, it might feel like you’ve reached a dead end. Whether it be from nail biting, poor nutrition, or an affinity for harsh acrylics, your poor tips may feel brittle no matter how many topical nail strengtheners you coat on. Luckily, there are other ways to pamper your nails to achieve that strong, long natural look you’ve been working toward.
Specifically, one remedy may help you achieve your nail goals, regardless of the initial culprit: collagen. Let’s discuss what makes collagen so stellar for nail health, plus a few other nail-care recommendations to help keep them in tiptop shape.*
How collagen supports healthy nails.
Studies indicate that collagen supplements can support healthy nail growth.* That’s because collagen supplements contain hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which are short chains of amino acids. These amino acids are the building blocks for keratin—aka, what your nails are made of.* For example, one study found that when people took collagen daily for 24 weeks, their nail health was better maintained, including faster growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
The same goes for biotin, an essential B vitamin that is often featured in hair growth supplements.* Biotin has also been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails.* Your body cannot create its own sufficient levels of biotin, so it must be obtained through what you ingest (i.e., food and supplements) daily, and it's often paired with collagen to further support those skin and hair benefits.*
So suffice it to say, if you’ve got nail growth on your mind, a collagen supplement (ideally one that also includes biotin) is an A+ addition to your routine.* The mbg beauty & gut collagen+ contains both collagen and biotin, as well as antioxidant vitamins C and E, making it a worthy contender for nail growth and maintenance needs.* Not to mention, it comes in an unflavored powder form, so it can be whipped up into just about anything: Think collagen matcha lattes or fruity smoothies, to name a couple recipes.
Other ways to strengthen your natural nails.
Taking a collagen supplement can help increase nail growth and thickness, but there are a few other go-to remedies we’ve compiled so you can be on the road to longer, healthier nails ASAP.* Here are a few tips:
- Use a natural nail strengthener
- Don’t soak your nails in water
- Give your nails a breather from polish
- Apply cuticle oil daily
If you want to learn more about these strategies, check out our full guide to combating brittle nails. Of course, no matter what you do to prevent nail chipping, you must also be attentive to your daily habits. If you find yourself biting your nails or picking at your cuticles, that’s one thing you’ll want to address early on in your journey to healthy nails.
The takeaway.
For some people, long and healthy nails come naturally. For others, it takes some dedication to achieve almost acrylic-looking length. But not to worry: There are a few things you can do to better your nail health, both internally and topically. To review: First, be sure to address any habits like biting or picking at your nails; then add in a collagen and biotin supplement into your routine to increase growth;* finally, grab a natural nail strengthener and apply cuticle oil daily. And voila! You’ll have yourself a healthy set of tips.
