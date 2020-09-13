OK, so warmer weather hasn't totally disappeared from view (summer, please don't go!). But in just a few weeks, temps will dip, pumpkin-themed treats will once again see their reign, and before you know it—we're well into autumn.

With that crisp fall air, though, comes some unexpected dry skin—and not just on your face. If you frequently run into flakes or itchiness on your scalp come drier weather, you're certainly not alone. Before the temperature starts to drop, why not manage the dryness before the first flake falls? With a smart supplement, it's never been so easy to do so.*