Drier Weather Is Coming: Here's A Supplement That Can Help Prepare Your Scalp
OK, so warmer weather hasn't totally disappeared from view (summer, please don't go!). But in just a few weeks, temps will dip, pumpkin-themed treats will once again see their reign, and before you know it—we're well into autumn.
With that crisp fall air, though, comes some unexpected dry skin—and not just on your face. If you frequently run into flakes or itchiness on your scalp come drier weather, you're certainly not alone. Before the temperature starts to drop, why not manage the dryness before the first flake falls? With a smart supplement, it's never been so easy to do so.*
How taking mbg's grass-fed collagen+ can support all your dry scalp needs.
You may already have a hydrating, calming shampoo on hand. You may even throw in a scalp treatment from time to time to give the skin an extra dose of moisture. But to punch up the scalp care benefits even further, you might want to consider ingesting those skin-healthy ingredients themselves.*
Specifically, collagen supplements have been shown to maintain dermal thickness, as well as support elasticity and natural moisture levels when taken internally.* And in mindbodygreen's formula, you'll find hyaluronic acid, which many would consider the unofficial poster child for hydrated, dewy skin (a natural humectant, it helps pull in and hold water). And just as how HA can leave you with a plump, hydrated face, it can also keep your scalp happily moisturized.*
Finally, the formula also contains vitamin C and vitamin E, which can help keep the scalp protected from free radicals (like, say, from summer sun exposure). In case you didn't know: Sun damage is also a common culprit for dry, itchy scalps. Vitamin E, in particular, can simultaneously help with dry skin and itch: One study found that taking vitamin E orally could improve symptoms in patients with atopic dermatitis.*
The takeaway.
As much as we wish we could lounge poolside all year long, drier weather is well on its way. To prepare your scalp for the temperature change, consider supplementing with moisturizing, skin-healthy ingredients found in mbg's grass-fed collagen+. Coupled with healthy hair care methods, you can easily support a happy, hydrated scalp throughout autumn (and beyond).*