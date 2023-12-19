How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health

I remember what a trusted confidant taught me as I was finding myself entrenched in a strange place whilst looking out for my family: “Don’t fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle everywhere, always, in your mind. Everyone is your enemy, everyone is your friend. Every possible series of events is happening all at once. Live that way and nothing will surprise you. Everything that happens will be something that you’ve seen before.”— Lord Petyr Baelish, Game Of Thrones.