Everybody worries at times. Everybody feels down occasionally. Everybody has trouble focusing sometimes. How can you tell if your anxiousness, sadness, distraction, or other symptoms are normal or signs of a mental health problem? I hear this question from many people.

With physical health, it’s easy to measure factors like blood pressure, glucose levels, and heart rate. You can get hard data that shows if your levels are within the normal range or if they’re too high or too low. Quantifying mental health, however, can be more challenging.

When attempting to do so, first, remember that major life events can take a serious toll on your emotional well-being and cognitive function. Moving, losing a loved one, getting divorced, or having a baby can greatly impact your moods and emotions. These ups and downs are usually temporary and resolve over time, while mental health issues tend to persist.

Similarly, biological changes can impact your mental health. For example, medical conditions, certain medications, head injuries, hormonal imbalances, infectious diseases, and exposure to toxins can be at the root of some mental health challenges.

Once you’ve ruled out these common causes, it’s time to assess the severity of your symptoms. Here are 11 signs you're struggling with your mental health and could use some additional support.