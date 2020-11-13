New research out of Switzerland and Italy has confirmed not only that gut bacteria is a key factor in the development of Alzheimer's, but subsequent inflammation in the blood may be the bridge between the two that triggers the disease.

The more we come to understand gut health, the more we discover how important it is to have healthy, diverse microbiota. And based on this research, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, we all have one more reason to mind our microbiome. Here's what they found.