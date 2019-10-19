How Author & Yoga Teacher Kathryn Budig Spends Her Days Off

Sleep trumps everything in my life. Like I have to sleep. I will never be that person who wakes up at 5 a.m. to make sure they get their workout in before they head to the airport. I would love in theory to be that person, but it just will never, ever be me. And you know, if I can't get my workout in, I just try to find something else in my wellness routine that I can do for myself, whether it's eating lots of greens that day or taking certain vitamins or supplements or something—something else I can do for myself if I can't get in physical activity.

And you know, I'm really kind to myself. For someone who has been in the fitness world for as long as I have been, I'm really treating it as a celebration and not a punishment and not something that I have to do to attain an aesthetic. Even if it means I sit and meditate for the day or I'm doing a couple of sun salutations, it's really easy to fall into this definition of "you have to do this amount of work for this amount of time for it to even count." That’s not the case. I think if people can flip their perspective on that and see five minutes as more than zero minutes and know that it still counts as moving your body. Of course, it depends on whether you want physical results or not, but if you're just doing it for well-being, then five minutes is still great.

I'm not the first person to think of it this way, but at the end of a big meal, when it's so easy to be like, "Oh my god, I'm so full, I'm so full," I'm trying to think of it as I'm legitimately full with amazing food and full of amazing experiences and I'm living a full life. I try to take anything that would normally have some sort of negative connotation and flip it so that I don't fall into that negative habitual ticker tape of punishment or this is wrong and this is right. That's all been very helpful for me as well.