The 3 Hormones This Longevity Expert Wants You To Focus On For Healthy Aging

It’s a question longevity experts know all too well: What are the biomarkers for healthy aging? After all, many age-related conditions don’t just appear out of the blue one day—they silently bubble up for years below the surface. That’s why experts recommend taking a look underneath the hood once in a while, just to make sure everything is running smoothly.

So which biomarkers does Gil Blander, Ph.D., internationally recognized biologist, longevity expert, and founder of Inside Tracker, recommend? “You have some hormones that are very important,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Three, to be specific. Here, Blander breaks down each one: