The Honeydew Pillow Is A Side Sleepers Dream — Here's Why
Having an ideal bed setup is essential for a good night's sleep—and worth the investment, given we spend so much of our lives snoozing. For years, I neglected the importance of a good pillow, settling for a subpar sleeping experience that left my neck achey and stiff. That is, until I found Honeydew's Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow.
My quest for the best pillow.
We've all been there; You're tossing and turning at night, trying to get your head to lay comfortably on a pillow that's simply not doing it for you. I've certainly been there—I would literally wrestle with my old down pillow in an attempt to get it bunched up just right.
Part of the problem is that I sleep on my side (without fail). No matter how hard I try to sleep on my back, even when I do manage to doze off like that, I still wake up curled on my right side every morning. And without the right pillow, my neck pays the price.
So, when Honeydew reached out to me and offered a sample of their pillow designed specifically for side sleepers, I was down to give it a shot.
Introducing the Honeydew Side Sleeper pillow.
Believe it or not, research has found that up to 74% of people opt to sleep on their sides, so Honeydew took it upon themselves to create a pillow suited to the majority.
The pillow is ergonomically designed, with a unique curved shape that allows for proper alignment, even when you're on your side. As chiropractor B.J. Hardick, D.C. previously explained to mbg, the best pillows for side sleepers are those that can adjust to the shape of their head, neck, and shoulder, "to prevent any kinking of the neck to either side." That way, your spine stays aligned while you sleep.
And speaking of adjusting, you can actually take some of the stuffing out (or put more in) to get it to the right level of height and firmness for you.
It's made with cooling memory foam—which, I'll admit, isn't the most environmentally friendly—but it is Oeko-Tex Certified for safety, so it's non-toxic. And for what it's worth, the pillow has more than 500 perfect ratings on Amazon.
Honeydew Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow$100
My experience.
When I say I can't sleep comfortably without this pillow, I'm not exaggerating. Last weekend while traveling for a friend's wedding, I (so regrettably) forgot to throw my pillow in the car, even after I made a note to pack it.
Even the seemingly plush hotel pillows weren't enough to support my head and neck properly, and each morning, it took a few stretches and neck rolls to get the kinks out.
Safe to say, when I returned home and was finally reunited with my trusted Honeydew pillow, I slept like a baby.
I don't know if it's the memory foam, the shape, the cooling technology, or all of the above, but as soon as my head hits this pillow, I feel like all the tension leaves my body and I'm ready to knock out. It may have been sent to me as a sample, but when the time comes, I will definitely be purchasing another.
The takeaway.
The bottom line is, pillows are a personal preference when it comes to size, shape, and firmness, but Honeydew's Side Sleeper Pillow is definitely one worth considering. Whether you're in the market for a new pillow, sleep on your side, or just want to give your neck and spine a little more support, the adjustable design is ready to support your snooze.