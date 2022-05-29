We've all been there; You're tossing and turning at night, trying to get your head to lay comfortably on a pillow that's simply not doing it for you. I've certainly been there—I would literally wrestle with my old down pillow in an attempt to get it bunched up just right.

Part of the problem is that I sleep on my side (without fail). No matter how hard I try to sleep on my back, even when I do manage to doze off like that, I still wake up curled on my right side every morning. And without the right pillow, my neck pays the price.

So, when Honeydew reached out to me and offered a sample of their pillow designed specifically for side sleepers, I was down to give it a shot.