If you really want to elevate the shine, you can even mix your body oil with a pump or two of liquid highlighter (ideally a non-glittery formula) before massaging it into your skin. It's a red carpet body care trick makeup artists swear by to help certain features catch the light; it might technically read more "body gloss" than "honey skin," but there really are no rules when it comes to these metaphors. The possibilities are endless—and so are the clever names, it seems.