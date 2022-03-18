The foods you eat can influence your mood in a major way. Say it with us: Your brain is an organ, and fueling it with the nutrients it needs can help it function at its best—and better brain function often results in a more balanced emotional state. Holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., author of The Anatomy of Anxiety, concurs: “Our brain is a piece of flesh in the body,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “If you want to feel less anxious and feel good, your brain health needs to be on point.”

As a general rule of thumb, she recommends a balanced plate full of sustainably-sourced protein, starchy tubers, veggies, and ample healthy fats, with less refined carbs and added sugars. “Design your plate to look like what your great, great, great-grandmother ate,” she explains. If you’re curious about the specifics, see how Vora builds her own menu below.