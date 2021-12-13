 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
A Holistic Derm's Must-Have Smoothie Recipe To Help Restore Collagen

A Holistic Derm's Must-Have Smoothie Recipe To Help Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Berry Smoothie

Image by Jill Chen / Stocksy

December 13, 2021 — 11:26 AM

Listen, we say this a lot at mbg, but healthy skin truly does start from within, and what you consume eventually shows up on your complexion. It's why we often recommend water-dense, high-fat foods to keep your skin dewy and supple—when it comes to skin that appears (dare we say?) lit from within, nutrition carries significant weight. Board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., shares the sentiment, as she routinely presents her all-time favorite foods for skin health: pomegranate, watermelon, egg whites, nuts, and so much more. 

Recently, Bowe offered up an entire skin-supporting recipe over TikTokthat we had to cover. Below, her everyday smoothie for dewy, supple skin. 

How to make Bowe's glow-inducing smoothie. 

To create a skin-supporting sip, Bowe recommends selecting ingredients with protein, antioxidants (specifically vitamin C), skin-friendly fats, and prebiotics. Her smoothie fits the bill quite nicely: She includes banana for prebiotics that nurture the gut-skin axis; almond butter for protein and healthy fats; and blueberries, spinach, and cacao powder for those potent antioxidants. 

Specifically, cacao powder "contains polyphenols, which are bioactive nutrients known to quench free radicals and rebalance the gut microbiome," she explains in a comment. Blueberries, on the other hand, contain anthocyanins (or the pigments that give berries their blue-purple coloring), which have been shown to help support healthy skin aging by providing antioxidant protection against environmental exposure and free radicals. Research shows these anthocyanins can also promote natural collagen production. Vitamin C also has an integral part in collagen synthesis, and it stabilizes the collagen you already have*—it's present in the berries and spinach.

In short: This smoothie contains antioxidant-rich and collagen-supporting ingredients, both of which can help enhance your glow.* 

Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • 1 small banana, frozen in chunks
  • ½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 1 tbsp almond butter
  • 1 tbsp raw cacao powder
  • 1½ cups almond milk

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
  2. Pour into a glass and enjoy! 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

If you want to add some extra protein and beauty benefits, we highly suggest chucking in a scoop of collagen powder. Hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin, and our targeted formula is especially divine, if we do say so ourselves.*

In addition to those collagen peptides, this new-school supplement formula contains vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production and antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, biotin for your beauty needs, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract for supporting detoxification and combating oxidative stress.* So it covers all of your beauty bases, and then some.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

If you're looking to incorporate more skin-supporting foods into your daily meals, why not include them all in one delicious blend? Bowe's everyday smoothie is rich in antioxidants and collagen-supporting ingredients, and you can always add more glow-inducing players to the mix if you choose. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore

Jamie Schneider
3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore
Beauty

I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture
Beauty

If You're Working On Your Gut Health, Don't Miss This Critical Component

Alexandra Engler
If You're Working On Your Gut Health, Don't Miss This Critical Component
Personal Growth

Are You In Touch With Your Sensuality? Let This Sexuality Doula Show You The Way

Ev'Yan Whitney
Are You In Touch With Your Sensuality? Let This Sexuality Doula Show You The Way
Spirituality

Why Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week To Find Your Kindred Spirit

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week To Find Your Kindred Spirit
Friendships

How To Support A Friend Going Through A Divorce In 5 Simple Steps

Sarah Regan
How To Support A Friend Going Through A Divorce In 5 Simple Steps
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Ancient Healing Technique That Can Strengthen Your Intuition

Angelica Neri, ERYT-500
The Ancient Healing Technique That Can Strengthen Your Intuition
Routines

Make Your Leg Day Workout Way More Fun With This 8-Minute Routine

Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
Make Your Leg Day Workout Way More Fun With This 8-Minute Routine
Mental Health

Uh, You Might Be Reading Wrong — Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake

Olivia Giacomo
Uh, You Might Be Reading Wrong — Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake
Love

How Exactly To Respond When A Toxic Person Tries To Guilt Trip You

Sarah Regan
How Exactly To Respond When A Toxic Person Tries To Guilt Trip You
Beauty

This Skin Care Essential Is Like An Invisible Shield Of Hydration

Jamie Schneider
This Skin Care Essential Is Like An Invisible Shield Of Hydration
Integrative Health

I Started This Supplement Months Ago & It's Given Me The Best Sleep Of My Life*

Hannah Guthman
I Started This Supplement Months Ago & It's Given Me The Best Sleep Of My Life*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/holistic-derms-favorite-smoothie-recipe-for-glowing-skin
beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!