5 Heart-Healthy Foods This RD Wants You To Add To Your Plate + H

This dark leafy green is available year-round, but peaks in late fall to early winter. In addition to being fantastic for your eyes, kale also contains a hefty amount of calcium (359mg per 2 cups cooked). While we think of calcium mostly for bone health, it’s also super important for our hearts as well. The mineral, along with magnesium and potassium, helps regulate blood pressure. Plus, calcium plays a role in weight management, which is also smart for your ticker.

How to use: Kale is delicious chopped in salads, sautéed with garlic, and used in baked dishes, like this Butternut & Kale Lasagna.

Next time you go to the farmer's market or grocery store this fall, consider adding some of these heart-healthy and delicious fall favorites to your haul.