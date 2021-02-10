This advice is certainly not new, but it still holds up. While most diets are focused on taking foods away, bariatric surgeon Garth Davis, M.D., is all about what we should be adding to our plates.

"I think [the healthiest diet is] heavy in vegetables and fruits, and it's heavy in starches, too," Davis said during a mindbodygreen podcast episode. Eating this way helped Davis lower his cholesterol, his calcium heart score (aka the buildup of calcium deposits on the arteries), and his overall risk for developing heart disease.

To add more satiety to these plant-based dishes, Davis incorporates protein and fiber-packed seed and legumes, nuts, and even sourdough bread, into his diet.

This is not to say certain animal-based foods can't be heart-healthy or that everyone should be following a plant-based, vegan diet. In fact, fatty fish (think salmon or tuna) are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to have cardioprotective effects.

Davis is simply stating that meat-eaters, pescatarians, and vegans alike can all benefit from adding more nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables to their daily diets.