When bariatric surgeon Garth Davis, M.D., was just 35 years old, he had sky-high cholesterol, fatty liver, and was on the fast-track to developing heart disease down the line. Fast forward to today, and he's the healthiest he's ever been, with a calcium score of zero (aka, the test that measures calcium deposits in your heart, which correlates with a risk of heart problems).

So, what changed? Well, according to Davis, switching up his diet was the key to getting his heart health back on track. "I started going plant-based, which was solely for health," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast.

Of course, there's no one cure-all diet that's universally the gold standard. Eating plans are entirely personal and experiential, a sentiment with which Davis is fully on board. But when we pressed (had to!), he says this: "I think [the healthiest diet is] heavy in vegetables and fruits, and it's heavy in starches, too."

Here's what Davis munches on throughout the day for optimal heart health, in case you're curious: