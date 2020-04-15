A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

We love kale as much as the next person (and uh, maybe more), but making the perfect kale salad isn't as easy as it sounds. Luckily, there's plenty of amazing recipes to make sure your salad doesn't come out bland, or worse, with chewy, tough pieces of kale. In her recent book Gather At Home, Monika Hibbs updates a caesar salad with kale, homemade dressing, and one of our favorite vegan protein sources.

This recipe uses kale as a base in place of the traditional romaine lettuce, adding bonus vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that the lighter lettuce lacks, and making it even easier to get your greens into a meal. Thanks to careful directions from Hibbs, you'll also remember to give your kale the spa treatment: a nice massage, and some time to rest, before finishing making the salad.

And while it includes the classic caesar component of croutons, it also tosses roasted chickpeas on top for a bit of extra crunch, and a bit of protein, and the best part is they (and the dressing) can be made in advance and stored in the fridge.