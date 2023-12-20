How many critters do you share your backyard with? That's the question that two neighbors, a mathematician and an ecologist, set out to answer in their shared suburban yard in Brisbane, Australia. After 12 months of surveying, the duo discovered an impressive 1,150 species—436 moths and butterflies, 56 spiders, 56 birds, and three previously undiscovered species. This is far more than the 200 species they expected to find on their reconnaissance, proving that we don't necessarily need to travel far to connect with a vibrant world of wildlife. And doing so could pay serious dividends for your mental health and sense of environmental stewardship. (Read a study recap here.)