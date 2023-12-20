Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Climate Change

Healthy Planet, Healthy You: December 2023 Climate News To Know

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
December 20, 2023
Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Healthy Planet Healthy You winter walk in snow
Image by Andrey Pavlov / Stocksy
December 20, 2023
Our series Healthy Planet, Healthy You explores just how tightly human health and environmental health are intertwined—for better and for worse. Each month, we'll share the latest news on how nature can rejuvenate us on one hand and damage our health when it's not cared for on the other. We'll end with timely tips and tools to help you care for your environment so it can care for you.
1.

Uh, is living in a city making your skin more sensitive?

Recently, researchers investigated how living in an urban area can affect skin health. As it turns out, many aspects of the built environment—from higher population density to increased air pollution—may lead to increased skin sensitivity. Previous studies have also shown that inhabiting more biodiverse, less sterile environments can pay dividends for our full-body microbiome. This is yet another reason to spend more time in nature, even if it's just a pocket park or patch of trees. Your skin barrier may thank you for it! (Read the full study here1.)

2.

It's time to treat your home like the biodiversity hotspot it is

How many critters do you share your backyard with? That's the question that two neighbors, a mathematician and an ecologist, set out to answer in their shared suburban yard in Brisbane, Australia. After 12 months of surveying, the duo discovered an impressive 1,150 species—436 moths and butterflies, 56 spiders, 56 birds, and three previously undiscovered species. This is far more than the 200 species they expected to find on their reconnaissance, proving that we don't necessarily need to travel far to connect with a vibrant world of wildlife. And doing so could pay serious dividends for your mental health and sense of environmental stewardship. (Read a study recap here.)

3.

Climate change is making good sleep a distant dream

We tend to sleep best in cool environments, so researchers suspect that climate change will take a major toll on our snooze. A new study that analyzed sleep data from 7,240 older adults in China over two years found that heatwave events were indeed associated with a higher likelihood of a 1+ hour reduction in sleep. Women, urban residents, and individuals with chronic diseases had a higher risk of sleep disruption. This research underlies the need to treat the climate crisis for what it is: a health crisis—and one that's especially dangerous for the world's most vulnerable. (Read the full study here2.)

4.

Humans are threatening wildlife health—but a few changes could make a big difference

After analyzing years of digital records from nearly 100 wildlife rehab centers in the U.S. and Canada, researchers found that the majority of wildlife injuries and illnesses are the result of human activity (i.e. vehicle collisions, pesticide and lead poisoning, etc.). Their study calls for changes, like more wildlife underpasses and overpasses across roads and stricter chemical regulations, that could go on to improve wildlife health and human health in the long run. (Read the full study here.3)

Monthly theme: Set a climate resolution that's personal to you

Every year around this time at mindbodygreen, we ask a therapist or mental health expert the same eternal question: What's the secret to setting resolutions that stick? Most agree that the best goals are deeply personal and values-driven.

"Sometimes, we make goals or resolutions based on pressure from others rather than from a personal, internal drive toward the goal. Psychologists consider the former to be 'extrinsic motivation' and the latter to be 'intrinsic motivation.' Intrinsic motivation, which comes from within, is the strongest," clinical psychologist Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D., explains.

Psychologist Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC, elaborates that "We need to identify our values in order to set the stage for the coming year. Values are the foundation of many of our behaviors, actions, thoughts, and feelings. They serve as our guide on how to respond when life gets messy."

From a climate perspective, this advice shows us why more general goals to "reduce my carbon footprint" or "buy less stuff" might not always pan out. They lack the personal meaning and passion needed to keep us on track.

To get more specific, consider reflecting on your favorite outdoor moments this past year: Where did you spend them, who were you with, and what were you doing? Examine how these moments made you feel and why they were so significant to you personally.

Then, use this reflection to inform your climate resolutions. If you loved spending time in a nearby park, maybe you could get involved in cleaning it up. Or if all your reflections involved friends, consider if there are any sustainability-focused community groups you could join in your neighborhood.

Here's to more heart-led climate action in 2024 and beyond.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity
Integrative Health

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity

Sarah Regan

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health
Mental Health

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

The Future Of Facial Aging Is Here: What To Know
Beauty

The Future Of Facial Aging Is Here: What To Know

Alexandra Engler

The "Weird" Question Shawn Johnson East Gets The Most (& We Have The Deets)
Beauty

The "Weird" Question Shawn Johnson East Gets The Most (& We Have The Deets)

Jamie Schneider

How Dust Mites Harm Your Health (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them
Home

How Dust Mites Harm Your Health (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them

Michael Rubino

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity
Integrative Health

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity

Sarah Regan

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health
Mental Health

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

The Future Of Facial Aging Is Here: What To Know
Beauty

The Future Of Facial Aging Is Here: What To Know

Alexandra Engler

The "Weird" Question Shawn Johnson East Gets The Most (& We Have The Deets)
Beauty

The "Weird" Question Shawn Johnson East Gets The Most (& We Have The Deets)

Jamie Schneider

How Dust Mites Harm Your Health (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them
Home

How Dust Mites Harm Your Health (Yikes) & How To Get Rid Of Them

Michael Rubino

more Planet
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Probiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & MoreLaws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To It
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.