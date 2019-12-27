If you’re someone who drinks alcohol, you know it can be a nice addition to a meal, a party, or a night out with friends. But, you may also know some of your favorite drinks come with a lot of empty calories, carbs, and sugar.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up our top eight picks for health-conscious drinks. With beer, liquor, and wine options for whatever you may fancy, it’s completely possible to drink mindfully and in a healthy way.