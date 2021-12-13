The Best Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers For Everyone On Your Gift List

The holidays may be infamous as a time of indulgence—cue the cookie exchanges and extra spiced cocktails… But not all forms of indulgence leave us feeling sugared-out or a little foggy the next day. This year, we’re stashing up on Athletic Brewing Co Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers so that we can still partake in the festive fun, but wake up the next morning feeling merry and bright. Made with four clean ingredients—water, yeast, hops, and barley—these sips taste just like the real deal, but they’re lighter and health-friendly. Holiday miracle? We think so. Which is why Athletic Brewing Co Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers aren’t just something to gift yourself this year, but all the different characters on your list.