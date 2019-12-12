"I think these are a great choice for people looking for an alternative," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition and wellness expert and author of Eating in Color. Like regular, non-alcoholic kombucha, the health benefits may depend on the brand, though. Some will likely have more sugar than others, for example, and out of the handful of brands on the market now, the ABV can also be "all over the map," says Largeman-Roth. "Some are as low as 3%, and others are more like 7 to 8% and quite boozy." So, depending on the level of buzz you're looking for, it's something to consider.

But does the alcohol kill the probiotics, you might ask? "I don't believe it affects the probiotics," says Largeman-Roth. "I researched this last year when I was looking into a hard kombucha brand. The thing you need to keep in mind is that it has to stay in refrigeration for the probiotics to be live and effective. You can't leave a six-pack out on the counter like you can with beer."

As for other perks, it's hard to say, but they're likely similar to those of regular kombucha, like polyphenol compounds and glucaric acid, which provides important support for detoxification. Gut health affects everything in your body, so balancing it, and understanding yours is key to a good quality of life.

Bottom line: Hard kombucha is super tasty, relatively light, and a fun way to mix things up. The potential benefits are probably relatively minimal, though, so don't expect them to cancel out the alcohol—you can still get a hangover!