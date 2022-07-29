The Healthiest Way To Order Eggs At Any Restaurant, According To A Food Expert

Why Poached Eggs Are The Healthiest Preparation To Order When You're At A Restaurant
In working to craft a healthier diet, sometimes the hardest part is figuring out how to practice your new habits while dining out. Choosing what to order at a restaurant is already difficult enough, but add in the challenge of finding a healthy option that will make your body feel amazing...and things become even more daunting.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with enjoying any delicious meal on the menu at your favorite restaurant, but sometimes it's nice to know which dish will help you feel most energized and ready to take on the day—especially when it comes to breakfast. As for eggs, how you order your this protein-packed food is made simpler—and healthier—with a tip from author, entrepreneur, and nutrition expert Mark Sisson.
How to order your eggs at a restaurant.
Eggs are an excellent vegetarian source of protein that are packed with a range of nutrients to help keep you full and satisfied after eating. However, when you’re ordering them at a restaurant, the door is suddenly open to methods of cooking that involve less nutritious oils that may have inflammatory properties. "Seed oils happen more often than not in most restaurants," Sisson previously told mbg. Instead, poached eggs are a simple (and delicious!) alternative for your breakfast order.
“Poached eggs are guaranteed to be seed oil-free,” he explains in a recent newsletter. “They are simply simmered eggs. You could try asking for soft boiled or hard boiled eggs, but most places won’t do that.” Thankfully poached eggs are generally available at most restaurants. “Just make sure to ask them to really drain them well, otherwise you’ll have a puddle of water on your plate,” he adds.
Poached eggs at home.
When you’re at home, you obviously know which cooking oil you’re using to prepare your eggs (we recommend extra virgin olive oil aka EVOO or avocado oil), so you have more freedom to experiment with egg prep. But if you’re interested in trying poached eggs on your own, this recipe walks you through exactly how to master the dish. Not to mention, this particular dish is packed with satisfying spices like harissa, which can actually help to support your metabolism.
The takeaway.
Going out for breakfast should be a fun occasion and not one that sparks stress. If you’re an egg lover, opting for poached eggs is a great way to ensure you’re not consuming hidden ingredients like seed oils within your meals. This healthy choice helps you reap the benefits of this protein-rich food, and enjoy your dining-out experience to its fullest.