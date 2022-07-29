The Healthiest Way To Order Eggs At Any Restaurant, According To A Food Expert

In working to craft a healthier diet, sometimes the hardest part is figuring out how to practice your new habits while dining out. Choosing what to order at a restaurant is already difficult enough, but add in the challenge of finding a healthy option that will make your body feel amazing...and things become even more daunting.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with enjoying any delicious meal on the menu at your favorite restaurant, but sometimes it's nice to know which dish will help you feel most energized and ready to take on the day—especially when it comes to breakfast. As for eggs, how you order your this protein-packed food is made simpler—and healthier—with a tip from author, entrepreneur, and nutrition expert Mark Sisson.