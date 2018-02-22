mindbodygreen

These Are The Best Healthy Cookies You Can Buy

Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast.

February 22, 2018

There’s something wonderfully nostalgic about biting into a cookie, the dessert that filled so many of our childhoods. Luckily, companies across the country are feeling the cookie love these days, inventing genius healthy takes on chocolate chip, double chocolate, carrot cake, and more. With gluten-free flours, healthy fats, and proteins to balance blood sugar, and low-GI sugars, these are cookies you can feel good about eating regularly.

Maxine's Heavenly Chocolate Chocolate Chunk

Photo by Maxine's Heavenly + mbg Creative

These chocolate chocolate chunk cookies have a soft, decadent texture that makes you feel like you're eating a chunk of cookie dough (otherwise known as living the dream). With an incredibly clean ingredient list featuring gluten-free oats, gluten-free oat flour, and a touch of coconut sugar to sweeten, these will keep your blood sugar stable while satisfying all of your chocolate cravings. $6.75 for a 7.2-ounce bag.

Simple Mills Chocolate Chip Crunchy Cookies

Photo by Simple Mills + mbg Creative

Looking for the perfect protein-packed crunchy cookie? Look no further than this delight from the brand redefining healthy treats, Simple Mills. With an innovative nut flour blend featuring almonds, coconut, and tiger nuts, and hardly any other ingredients, this is a cookie you can feel good about eating regularly. The fact that they also taste so good no one will believe they're healthy? That's just an added bonus. $4.99 for a 5.5-ounce box.

Partake Foods Carrot Oat Mini Cookies

Photo by Partake Foods + mbg Creative

Carrot cake fan? Meet your dream cookie. Partake Foods packs about as many health foods as humanly possible into each of these cookies, with a cassava, buckwheat, and oat flour blend, flaxseed, lentil protein, and more. The taste is an incredible replica of actual carrot cake, and they're an allergy-avoiders dream: gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, nut-free...safe for any schoolyard! $29.99 for 6 5.5-ounce packages.

Annie's Gluten-Free Cocoa And Vanilla Bunnies

Photo by Annie's + mbg Creative

Whether you're an actual kid or a kid at heart, once you open this box, you won't be able to stop popping these cute bunnies into your mouth. They're completely gluten-free and have a delightful crunch—and the fact that each handful tastes slightly different depending on how many vanilla cookies and how many cocoa ones you get only makes eating them that much more fun. $4.29 for a 6.7-ounce box.

Udi's Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Photo by Udi's + mbg Creative

These brown-rice-based chocolate chip cookies are gluten-free without sacrificing flavor, like the rest of Udi's pioneering gluten-free products. The secret? A combination of vanilla and molasses, which lends the cookies a fresh-from-the-oven flavor. If you're into soft and chewy cookies, you'll be obsessed. $5.99 for an 8-ounce package.

