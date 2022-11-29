Skip to content
Wellness Trends 2023: The Top 3 Health & Nutrition Trends To Watch Next Year

November 29, 2022
The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been thoroughly researched, written, fact-checked, and reviewed by our editors.
health wellness trends 2023 banner
Image by mbg creative

As every year draws to a close, mindbodygreen editors come together to reflect on where well-being has gone—and predict where it's going next. Our annual wellness trend report is the culmination of months' worth of investigating new research, interviewing experts in their fields, and closely monitoring the cultural conversation. Now, all eyes are on 2023, and these are the biggest trends we're predicting in the health and nutrition space.

1. Increased protein intake will help us thrive—not just survive.

As the importance of protein for a healthy and long life becomes increasingly clear, we'll all get more intentional about how we get it on our plate in a sustainable and healthy way.

Read more about the power of protein.

Wellness Trends, Protein
mbg creative x magnez2 / iStock

2. We'll get ADHD & ASD diagnoses to women & girls earlier.

Girls with ADHD and ASD are often overlooked because they aren't as disruptive as their male peers and they internalize and mask many of their symptoms. But we're predicting (and hoping!) that will change in 2023 as diagnoses start to come sooner.

Read more about ADHD and ASD in women.

Wellness Trends, ADHD & ASD
mbg creative x Pixabay / Pexels

3. We'll ditch BMI in favor of true markers of metabolic health.

Next year, there will be a huge movement to take personalized steps toward optimized metabolic health. After all, your metabolism isn't your fate; metabolic efficiency and optimization are possible.

Read more about malleable metabolism.

Wellness Trends, Metabolic Health
mbg creative x Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Read the rest of the trends we're predicting across beauty, home, and fitness in 2023. And unlock our full trend list here.

