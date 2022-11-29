Wellness Trends 2023: The Top 3 Health & Nutrition Trends To Watch Next Year
As every year draws to a close, mindbodygreen editors come together to reflect on where well-being has gone—and predict where it's going next. Our annual wellness trend report is the culmination of months' worth of investigating new research, interviewing experts in their fields, and closely monitoring the cultural conversation. Now, all eyes are on 2023, and these are the biggest trends we're predicting in the health and nutrition space.
1. Increased protein intake will help us thrive—not just survive.
As the importance of protein for a healthy and long life becomes increasingly clear, we'll all get more intentional about how we get it on our plate in a sustainable and healthy way.
2. We'll get ADHD & ASD diagnoses to women & girls earlier.
Girls with ADHD and ASD are often overlooked because they aren't as disruptive as their male peers and they internalize and mask many of their symptoms. But we're predicting (and hoping!) that will change in 2023 as diagnoses start to come sooner.
3. We'll ditch BMI in favor of true markers of metabolic health.
Next year, there will be a huge movement to take personalized steps toward optimized metabolic health. After all, your metabolism isn't your fate; metabolic efficiency and optimization are possible.
