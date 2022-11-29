Wellness Trends 2023: The Top 4 Beauty Trends To Watch Next Year
As every year draws to a close, mindbodygreen editors come together to reflect on where well-being has gone—and predict where it's going next. Our annual wellness trend report is the culmination of months' worth of investigating new research, interviewing experts in their fields, and closely monitoring the cultural conversation. Now, all eyes are on 2023, and these are the biggest trends we're predicting in the beauty space.
1. Community-based beauty & well-being will take off.
Well-being is not achieved in isolation. In 2023, we're calling that community-based beauty and health spaces will emerge across the country to meet the growing demand for connection.
2. Liquid plastics will be the new microplastics.
The beauty industry has already made some major strides toward sustainability. The next step? Doing something about liquid plastics—a pesky polymer problem that you're about to hear a lot more about.
3. We'll explore the infinite opportunities of the skin microbiome.
The skin microbiome has become the most innovative space in health, gaining the attention of top research institutions and leading biotech companies. Skin microbiome research is still in its infancy—but you're going to want to pay attention to it in the year ahead.
4. Biotech will transform the beauty industry as we know it.
Biotech is laying the groundwork for a more sustainable beauty future. In the year ahead, we'll expand our view on what is "natural"—and stop fearing all lab-derived ingredients.
