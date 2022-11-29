Skip to content
Wellness Trends 2023: The Top 3 Fitness Trends To Watch Next Year

November 29, 2022
The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been thoroughly researched, written, fact-checked, and reviewed by our editors.
Image by mbg Creative

As every year draws to a close, mindbodygreen editors come together to reflect on where well-being has gone—and predict where it's going next. Our annual wellness trend report is the culmination of months' worth of investigating new research, interviewing experts in their fields, and closely monitoring the cultural conversation. Now, all eyes are on 2023, and these are the biggest trends we're predicting in the fitness space.

1. Muscle & mortality research will change the way we exercise.

Unlocks in muscle measurement and a shifting culture around exercise are about to change the way we work out for the better. In 2023, we'll start treating our muscles like the organs of longevity that they truly are.

Read more about longevity-focused training.

woman using resistance bands
2. Inactivity will become a vital health metric.

In 2023, we'll care less about hitting 10,000 steps than we do about minimizing time sitting still. Expect people to prioritize regular movement—even while seated!—during their everyday lives in the new year.

Read more about tracking inactivity.

woman stretching at desk
3. Hot & cold therapy will be more accessible.

Brace yourself: Sauna blankets and cold plunges are going to be our recovery tools of choice in the new year. The industry for hot and cold therapy is just heating up, and everyone's going to want to dive in.

Read more about hot & cold therapy.

woman laying in hot sauna
Read the rest of the trends we're predicting across health, home, and beauty in 2023. And unlock our full trend list here.

The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been thoroughly researched, written, fact-checked, and reviewed by our editors.