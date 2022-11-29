Wellness Trends 2023: The Top 3 Fitness Trends To Watch Next Year
As every year draws to a close, mindbodygreen editors come together to reflect on where well-being has gone—and predict where it's going next. Our annual wellness trend report is the culmination of months' worth of investigating new research, interviewing experts in their fields, and closely monitoring the cultural conversation. Now, all eyes are on 2023, and these are the biggest trends we're predicting in the fitness space.
1. Muscle & mortality research will change the way we exercise.
Unlocks in muscle measurement and a shifting culture around exercise are about to change the way we work out for the better. In 2023, we'll start treating our muscles like the organs of longevity that they truly are.
2. Inactivity will become a vital health metric.
In 2023, we'll care less about hitting 10,000 steps than we do about minimizing time sitting still. Expect people to prioritize regular movement—even while seated!—during their everyday lives in the new year.
3. Hot & cold therapy will be more accessible.
Brace yourself: Sauna blankets and cold plunges are going to be our recovery tools of choice in the new year. The industry for hot and cold therapy is just heating up, and everyone's going to want to dive in.
