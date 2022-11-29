Wellness Trends 2023: The Top 3 Home Trends To Watch Next Year
As every year draws to a close, mindbodygreen editors come together to reflect on where well-being has gone—and predict where it's going next. Our annual wellness trend report is the culmination of months' worth of investigating new research, interviewing experts in their fields, and closely monitoring the cultural conversation. Now, all eyes are on 2023, and these are the biggest trends we're predicting for the home.
Advertisement
1. We'll design our homes around circadian health.
As more research comes out on the role that light plays in our health, we'll design our homes with circadian-friendly retrofits like dimmable lighting, blackout shades, and sunrise clocks.
2. Brightly colored blooms will overtake greenery.
Green houseplants are so 2022. Next year, we'll see a rise in flowering houseplants, as avid indoor gardeners look to brighten things up at home with pops of color.
3. Bedroom & sleep health will get personal.
We all have nuanced circadian rhythms and unique sleep needs. And the good news is the sleep market is catching on to the fact that sleep is not one-size-fits-all with bedroom innovations that will make it easier to find your best rest in the new year.
Advertisement
Read about the trends we're predicting across health, fitness, and beauty in 2023. And unlock our full trend list here.
Advertisement
The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been thoroughly researched, written, fact-checked, and reviewed by our editors.