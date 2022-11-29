Skip to content
Wellness Trends

Wellness Trends 2023: The Top 3 Home Trends To Watch Next Year

mbg editorial
Author:
mbg editorial
November 29, 2022
mbg editorial
Written by
mbg editorial
The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been thoroughly researched, written, fact-checked, and reviewed by our editors.
November 29, 2022
Wellness Trends 2023 home
Image by mbg Creative

As every year draws to a close, mindbodygreen editors come together to reflect on where well-being has gone—and predict where it's going next. Our annual wellness trend report is the culmination of months' worth of investigating new research, interviewing experts in their fields, and closely monitoring the cultural conversation. Now, all eyes are on 2023, and these are the biggest trends we're predicting for the home.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. We'll design our homes around circadian health.

As more research comes out on the role that light plays in our health, we'll design our homes with circadian-friendly retrofits like dimmable lighting, blackout shades, and sunrise clocks.

Read more about the circadian home.

Wellness Trends, Circadian Intelligence
mbg creative x Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

2. Brightly colored blooms will overtake greenery.

Green houseplants are so 2022. Next year, we'll see a rise in flowering houseplants, as avid indoor gardeners look to brighten things up at home with pops of color.

Read more about the new plant paradigm.

Wellness Trends, Houseplants
mbg creative x Ivan Samkov / Pexels

3. Bedroom & sleep health will get personal.

We all have nuanced circadian rhythms and unique sleep needs. And the good news is the sleep market is catching on to the fact that sleep is not one-size-fits-all with bedroom innovations that will make it easier to find your best rest in the new year.

Read more about personalized sleep health.

Wellness Trends, Personal Sleep
mbg creative x cottonbro / Pexels
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Read about the trends we're predicting across health, fitness, and beauty in 2023. And unlock our full trend list here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
mbg editorial
mbg editorial

The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been thoroughly researched, written, fact-checked, and reviewed by our editors.