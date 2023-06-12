Life Coach vs. Health Coach: What's The Difference & Which One Is More Useful?

When you feel better, you're more motivated to take on other areas of your life that you may have previously neglected. That's exactly where a life coach comes in. Take the example of that woman going through perimenopause, says Duffy.

"Once they start to feel better and have a grasp on their changing hormones, a life coach can take their progress one step further," she says. "Now they have the self-confidence and more energy, so a life coach may work with them on the next phase of her life, one that transitions away from the constant demands of children by learning how to set boundaries and change their mindset."

Similar to health coaching, which makes incremental changes and tacks on to them slowly over time, life coaching does the same with a mindset theory Duffy refers to as growth mindset. "A change journey can be different for everyone, but by improving your mindset a little bit at a time we create comfort in the discomfort," she says. "This allows a life coach to gather information or data, assess, and move on to the next phase."