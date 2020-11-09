Hair oils are the pride and joy of clean hair care—this we know. But, alas, there are so many nourishing selects to choose from—there’s coconut for fatty acids, jojoba for lightweight moisture, avocado for antioxidants, and so on. To which we say: Why not create your very own blend? Most market options include a cocktail of nourishing oils, anyway, so you can definitely do the same as you DIY.

It's like approaching all of your hair goals in one fell swoop: Each oil has a slightly different nutrient profile and antioxidant concentration, so pairing them together can leave you with one shiny and soft head of hair.

Below, we tapped experts on the best oils to blend for your strands.