This Gut-Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How

Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, explains that while human studies on this plant are minimal, "animal and test-tube studies have shown it may be helpful for managing blood sugar levels, supporting immune system function thanks to its antioxidant content." It also protects cardiovascular health and brain health, she adds. It's inconclusive whether or not drinking coriander as a tonic will make the herb more potent, but any way you consume it should offer similar benefits.

As noted, coriander is a great source of antioxidants—including vitamins C, A, and K—which fight against free radical damage within the body. These antioxidants have anti-inflammatory properties and even help bolster immunity and support a healthy gut microbiome, as well.

What's more, sipping this drink can also promote hydration, which Cording notes is generally a win. "I wouldn't expect sweeping changes, but if drinking coriander water gets you to hydrate, that can be beneficial to health in many ways," she says. Hydration will naturally improve your digestion, maintain your immune system, and even support your body's natural detox systems.