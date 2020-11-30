First, it's important to note that the researchers from University of California San Diego specifically looked at the active form of vitamin D. This refers to vitamin D that has been metabolized in the body.

For the study, researchers looked at stool and blood samples from 567 senior men—from all over the United States—all in reportedly good health. They collected data about both active vitamin D levels and gut bacteria.

Upon examination, the findings indicated that gut health was closely linked with active vitamin D levels. And, on top of that, the participants with the most active vitamin D often had 12 specific types of bacteria that produce butyrate. (Butyrate is a fatty acid that helps to maintain the gut lining.)