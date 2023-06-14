In the beauty space, Gucci Westman is basically a household name. With over 20 years in the industry and a roster of celebrity clients under her belt—like Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Anniston, to name a few—Westman is who you call first for a fresh, clean aesthetic.

The 51-year-old makeup artist has a penchant for soft, luxurious glam, and her clean makeup brand, Westman Atelier, is the epitome of her artistic approach: makeup that fuses to the skin so effortlessly, it makes you wonder whether it’s even there at all. (It’s no wonder many beauty icons, including Michelle Pfieffer, frequently rave about her high-performing products.)

But the real Westman O.G.’s know she’s been a champion of holistic living since birth. She grew up on a Kundalini ashram in California before moving to Sweden at 10 years old (and still swears by daily meditation), and she follows a plant-based eating plan to this day.

I would argue this multifaceted approach to well-being is what gives her that elusive, lit-from-within glow (say it with me: Everything is skin care), though if she ever needs an extra wash of pigment, her Baby Cheeks Blush Stick provides the perfect subtle flush.

Naturally, she has a similar big-picture point of view when it comes to makeup: “You need to re-evaluate what looks best over time,” she says. Here, her best advice for mature skin.