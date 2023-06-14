Gucci Westman On Aging: Her Makeup Hacks, Advice For Mature Skin & More
Advertisement
In the beauty space, Gucci Westman is basically a household name. With over 20 years in the industry and a roster of celebrity clients under her belt—like Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Anniston, to name a few—Westman is who you call first for a fresh, clean aesthetic.
The 51-year-old makeup artist has a penchant for soft, luxurious glam, and her clean makeup brand, Westman Atelier, is the epitome of her artistic approach: makeup that fuses to the skin so effortlessly, it makes you wonder whether it’s even there at all. (It’s no wonder many beauty icons, including Michelle Pfieffer, frequently rave about her high-performing products.)
But the real Westman O.G.’s know she’s been a champion of holistic living since birth. She grew up on a Kundalini ashram in California before moving to Sweden at 10 years old (and still swears by daily meditation), and she follows a plant-based eating plan to this day.
I would argue this multifaceted approach to well-being is what gives her that elusive, lit-from-within glow (say it with me: Everything is skin care), though if she ever needs an extra wash of pigment, her Baby Cheeks Blush Stick provides the perfect subtle flush.
Naturally, she has a similar big-picture point of view when it comes to makeup: “You need to re-evaluate what looks best over time,” she says. Here, her best advice for mature skin.
On her current beauty philosophy
“I have always focused on skincare and wanted to combine the two. I have always worked that way as a makeup artist, focused on the skin more than anything. I have had a lot of experience now learning about ingredients and formulas—more than I ever knew I would. The performance is always paramount, and that will never change.”
Advertisement
On her makeup advice for mature skin
“You need to re-evaluate what looks best over time. Your eyes become more hollow, your face becomes less juicy, and your eyebrows change from when you were in your 30 and 40s. You must evolve with your features a bit and not be so stuck on doing the same thing if it doesn’t work. Maybe your blush application has to change and [you need to] use more creamy and hydrating textures.”
A smooth and hydrated base makes a big difference with makeup.
Advertisement
On the best makeup hack she’s ever tried
“To create definition on your eyelids, I like to use one or two shades starting from the lash line and go up to the socket. You can blend the shade all the way up. Using a deeper shade gives more definition.
"I like to use our Chocolat over my lid and Neige in the tear duct and to lift the outer corners (both from Les Jours Eye Pods). It gives a nice pop and definition!”
Westman Atelier Les Jours Eye Pods
On the beauty advice she would tell her younger self
“To stay away from the sun.”
Editor's note:
Advertisement
On her most memorable beauty experiments
“During my editorial fashion shoots, it was always nice to get wonderful feedback. Whenever I had an instinct to do something in a certain way and the team on set loved it, it was always a great feeling, and there is nothing else like it. You are putting yourself out there to be judged by an experienced, well-respected team in their field.
“You can trust your instincts more than you think. Always keep in mind [makeup] is not a tattoo or a permanent commitment if you make a mistake or put too much on.
"I always like to start with less and build—I think that works best. If I want to make myself more tan, for instance, I would do a gradual build-up, because I want to make sure my skin still looks authentic. It is always about keeping the skin authentic!”
On the importance of a fresh face
“I love to use our Skin Activator and do a weekly exfoliant. Achieving your glow starts with establishing a consistent skin care routine, because a smooth and hydrated base makes a big difference with makeup.”
Westman Atelier Skin Activator
On what makes her feel most beautiful
“I always feel my best when I am able to keep up with my hair color. Having the right balance of exercise and a good night's sleep always helps. I usually do a cleanse every January, and I always feel amazing afterwards. Lastly, a perfect fitting outfit and when I get my makeup just right!”
Editor's note:
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.