Can You Swap Ground Ginger For Fresh? An Expert's (Unexpected) Answer

Turmeric and ginger roots generally have to be boiled and dried before being ground. "Depending on the specific protocol used, this can result in the loss of certain beneficial volatile compounds and essential oils," Koya says.

However, the ground form can still retain several bioactives, like curcumin in turmeric, Koya says. Plus, it's easier to use in larger quantities, and peeling and grating are not required, making it a less laborious option.

In terms of flavor? That all depends on how fresh the spices are. If they're past their due date, ground spices will quickly lose their potency. If they're fresh and high quality, they may be even stronger than whole spices since the flavor compounds are concentrated.