Green Tea Extract May Help The Body Use Fat More Efficiently, Study Shows
"Fat burning" is one of those terms that gets thrown around a lot, but it doesn't always mean what people think it means.
Most of us hear the phrase and immediately think weight loss. But from a physiology perspective, fat burning simply means your body is using fat for energy. That's something healthy metabolisms do every day, whether you're exercising, walking the dog, or sitting at your desk between meals.
What researchers have become increasingly interested in is not just how much fat we're burning, but how easily the body can switch between different fuel sources. Sometimes carbohydrates are the preferred fuel. Other times, it makes sense to rely more heavily on fat.
That ability to move back and forth between fuel sources is known as metabolic flexibility, and it's becoming an important marker of metabolic health.
And a new meta-analysis1 suggests green tea extract may help support that process.
Analyzing clinical trials on green tea extract & exercise
The study, published in Nutrition Reviews, pooled data from 9 randomized controlled trials that examined how green tea extract supplementation affected fuel utilization during and after exercise. Rather than looking at weight loss, researchers focused on substrate oxidation, which is essentially a measure of what type of fuel the body is using for energy.
They specifically analyzed rates of fat oxidation and carbohydrate oxidation during exercise and recovery. They also conducted a dose-response analysis to determine whether larger amounts of green tea extract produced different effects.
Because this was a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials, it offers a much stronger level of evidence than an individual study.
Green tea extract increased fat oxidation
The clearest finding was that green tea extract consistently increased fat oxidation. Compared to control groups, participants who supplemented with green tea extract burned more fat during exercise and continued to burn more fat after exercise had ended.
Researchers also found that carbohydrate oxidation decreased during the post-exercise recovery period. This indicates that the body appeared to rely slightly less on carbohydrates and slightly more on fat as a fuel source after training.
Interestingly, higher doses of green tea extract were associated with even greater increases in post-exercise fat oxidation.
This study didn't specifically look at weight loss (nor does improving metabolic flexibility automatically lead to fat loss). However, other research on green tea and green tea extract show that it does appear to be beneficial for fat loss when combined with a calorie deficit and other lifestyle factors. That's why you may see it in some metabolism-supporting supplements or hear some folks recommend having a cup (or three) or green tea daily.
RELATED READ: 3 Habits You Can Start ASAP To Increase Your Metabolism*
Metabolic flexibility & longevity
One way to think about metabolic flexibility is as fuel efficiency for the human body. A metabolically flexible body can easily switch between carbohydrates and fat depending on what's available and what the situation demands. During a hard workout, carbohydrates might take center stage. During lower-intensity activity or periods between meals, fat can become a more prominent fuel source.
When metabolic flexibility becomes impaired, the body can struggle to regulate energy efficiently. Researchers have linked poorer metabolic flexibility to insulin resistance, impaired blood sugar control, and other forms of metabolic dysfunction.
That's one reason scientists have become interested in interventions that may improve the body's ability to use different fuel sources. The findings from this study suggest green tea extract could be one tool that nudges metabolism in that direction, particularly around exercise.
Lifestyle still matters
The effect of green tea extract was measurable, but it was occurring on top of exercise, not in place of it. If your goal is improving metabolic health, the biggest levers remain the least glamorous ones: regular exercise, adequate protein intake, quality sleep, stress management, and an overall nutrient-dense diet.
A few habits that consistently support metabolic flexibility include:
- Combining strength training and cardio. Strength training improves insulin sensitivity and helps preserve muscle mass, while aerobic exercise teaches the body to use fuel more efficiently.
- Prioritizing protein at meals. Protein supports muscle maintenance, satiety, and healthy blood sugar regulation.
- Moving throughout the day. Structured workouts matter, but so does reducing long stretches of sitting. Even short walking breaks can improve how the body handles glucose.
- Protecting your sleep. Poor sleep has been linked to reduced insulin sensitivity and impaired metabolic function, even after just a few nights.
- Managing chronic stress. Elevated stress hormones can influence blood sugar regulation and make it harder for the body to use fuel efficiently.
Green tea extract may offer a modest boost, but it's best viewed as a supporting player. The foundation of metabolic health is still built through daily habits.
The takeaway
This study suggests green tea extract may help shift that equation slightly toward greater fat utilization during and after exercise. But the real story is bigger than fat burning. It's about supporting a metabolism that can adapt, respond, and efficiently use the fuel available to it throughout life.