Advertisement
According To Reviewers, This Metabolism Product Is Not Too Good To Be True
There is an abundance of products on the market that claim to offer quick and effortless weight loss. However, these products frequently fall short of their promises (and we'd know).
It's 2025 and people are understandably skeptical. The true path to shedding stubborn fat and building muscle lies in adopting healthy lifestyle habits. Right?
Well, it's a bit more nuanced. While metabolism-boosting practices like balanced nutrition, consistent exercise, and good sleep are essential for maintaining a healthy weight, a premium, scientifically supported supplement can also be a valuable addition.
Metabolism supplements can work (if you pick the right one)
There are clinically studied ingredients with metabolic benefits such as regulating appetite, promoting energy expenditure, and increasing metabolic efficiency.
And here at mindbodygreen, we bottled up four premium botanical ingredients—cayenne pepper, veld grape, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea leaves—to create metabolism+.
These ingredients (in the amounts provided in metabolism+) have been scientifically shown to optimize fat metabolism, burn calories, and promote a healthy body composition.*
We get that you may have been burned before by sketchy (and even downright dangerous) weight loss products. And that's why we intentionally formulated metabolism+ to provide multidimensional support for metabolism physiology—no gimmicks—for the long haul.*
Still on the fence? Here's what folks are saying about their experience with metabolism+.
I don't trust all metabolism products
"I'm a bit skeptical when it comes to metabolism products but this one really stuck out to me, and I love it so far! It's been very effective and I also noticed a subtle energy boost throughout the day as I like to take it in the morning after breakfast."*
—Harper N.
It's now part of my morning routine!
"metabolism+ is amazing! I take it in the morning after I eat my breakfast and I avoid the midday munchies I always got before taking metabolism+. I don't crave snacks in the middle of the day."*
—Ciara
It's definitely helping my weight
"Amazing product, I feel so much better and last fatigued and feel the difference in my body and weight. Would definitely recommend it."*
—Colleen F.
Love it!
"I LOVE it!! It took about a month for me to see results but I am now down almost 27 pounds. Love love love!
—Kim M.
I feel more satisfied and energized than before
"I'm less hungry (more satisfied, full generally). I also notice a slight bump in energy but thankfully no problems sleeping. I'm only a couple weeks into trying metabolism+, but I even see a subtle impact on my waist just based on clothing fit."*
—Audrey O
I appreciate the transparent ingredients
"Most products that rev up your metabolism have shady ingredients, but this entire lineup from mbg is plants, plants, plants. Love it. As a vegetarian, right up my alley, and as a middle-aged woman, I can use a little metabolism nudge daily."
—Deon
The support I was looking for
"Finally, a respectable and respectful metabolism product that isn't about getting 'ripped' or 'skinny.' This is pure metabolic support at the cellular level, and I'm here for it."*
—Joann G.
I love the metabolism + product so much that I subscribed to quarterly because I don’t want to run out! It is a highly effective product that has helped me lose weight. The two capsules daily are easy to swallow and use, great packaging and again, effective! I highly recommend!
The takeaway
Nothing outranks a healthy lifestyle. You should be skeptical about seemingly too-good-to-be-true claims and the supplements you choose to consume.
That said, targeted supplementation can be a beneficial addition to your daily routine if you're already taking other steps to optimize your metabolic health, like eating well, getting quality sleep, managing stress, and hydrating.
Quality supplements will be transparent about the ingredients, the science supporting their inclusion in the product, and their sourcing.
metabolism+ checks all of those to provide you with comprehensive metabolic support for a healthier and more vibrant you.*